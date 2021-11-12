The St. Joseph Runcie Club has awarded six $1,000 scholarships for 2021 to the following students attending Missouri Western State University:
Fallon Gladbach, health and exercise science, with a minor in biology.
Skyla Hamilton, cinema.
Zachry Hanlan, physical education.
Scott Le, chemistry.
McKenna Mavel, pre-nursing student.
MaKenzie Morgan, elementary education.
Founded in 1894 by Constance Fauntle Roy Runcie, the Runcie Club is one of the oldest women’s clubs west of the Mississippi. Today’s 174 members continue to affirm the club’s purpose to promote science, literature and education among the people of St. Joseph. With these ideals in mind, the Constance Fauntle Roy Runcie Scholarship was established at Missouri Western in 2000 and has been awarded annually to students in their third/junior year or above who are majoring in the arts, humanities or sciences.
For more information about the club or scholarships, contact Michele Mears, president (mmears@rhcl.org), or Mary Shuman, Runcie scholarship committee chair (meshrink@att.net).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.