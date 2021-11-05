The Rotary Clubs of St. Joseph hosted a gathering of about 65 people ranging from educational leaders, school behavior interventionists, community organizations serving youth and Rotary District 6040 leaders from throughout Northern Missouri on Oct. 28 at the Albrecht Kemper Museum of Art.
The event was in celebration of the successful completion of a Rotary Global Grant that trained about 40 people to improve outcomes related to childhood trauma in Northwest Missouri.
Many of the people attending the event recently completed training in a program called Master Adverse Childhood Experiences, which will empower them to spread awareness of childhood trauma in our community and to train other members of their organizations to be aware of the signs of childhood trauma and some of the ways to mitigate it. Some of the individuals also were trained in a program called the Neuro Sequential Model of Education, which educates faculty and students in basic concepts of neurosequential development and then teaches them how to apply this knowledge to the teaching and learning process.
The organizations that partnered with the local Rotary Clubs in having staff receive training include the St. Joseph School District, St. Joseph Public Library, St. Joseph Health Department, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Mid-City Excellence, Family Guidance, Catholic Charities, YWCA, Wyatt Park Christian Church, Progressive Community Services and Missouri Western State University.
The next phase of the project will include holding a series of informational events for parents in the community about the causes and signs of childhood trauma, and ways to help children cope with their experiences. For more information about the signs and impact of childhood trauma, visit developingchild.harvard.edu.
