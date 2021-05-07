When you go to the library to check out a book, you expect to find the story waiting for you inside. Rolling Hills Library has created a new feature that will present a children’s story outside the library and eventually in area parks and other outdoor areas for the public to enjoy.
“Trail Tales” presents the pages of a picture book on real estate-type yard signs that families can read together as they follow them. Activities related to the story will be suggested on the signs to make for an interactive experience and to encourage health and wellness.
The signs, which are being funded by the Friends of the Library, were unveiled on April 30 outside the Savannah branch. They will be on display for several weeks before moving to another location in the Rolling Hills Library district in Andrew and Buchanan counties.
More information about Rolling Hills Library, which also has a branch at 1904 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph and a Bookmobile that serves rural communities, can be found at rhcl.org and on Facebook.
