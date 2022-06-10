Rockhurst University has announced its dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Area students included are:

Agency, Missouri

Erin Drowns.

Bethany, Missouri

Josie Hurt.

Cameron, Missouri

Jaeden Hardison.

Maryville, Missouri

Laura Feuerbacher and Hannah Maass.

Platte City, Missouri

Madeline Donnelli, Grace Moore and Laura Murray.

St. Joseph

Ben Hudson.

Sheridan, Missouri

Tyler Bix.

Weston, Missouri

Haley Fuller.

