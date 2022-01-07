Rockhurst University has announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Area students on the list include:

Bethany, Missouri

Josie Hurt

Cameron, Missouri

Jaeden Hardison and Emma Qualman

De Kalb, Missouri

Rylee Crockett

Maryville, Missouri

Laura Feuerbacher

Maysville, Missouri

Abby Huffaker

Platte City, Missouri

Madeline Donnelli

Rock Port, Missouri

Harlee Pritt

St. Joseph

Ben Hudson, Kalvin Hudson and Elliott Rocha

Sheridan, Missouri

Tyler Bix

Weston, Missouri

Haley Fuller and Tina Servaes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.