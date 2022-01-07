Rockhurst University has announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Area students on the list include:
Bethany, Missouri
Josie Hurt
Cameron, Missouri
Jaeden Hardison and Emma Qualman
De Kalb, Missouri
Rylee Crockett
Maryville, Missouri
Laura Feuerbacher
Maysville, Missouri
Abby Huffaker
Platte City, Missouri
Madeline Donnelli
Rock Port, Missouri
Harlee Pritt
St. Joseph
Ben Hudson, Kalvin Hudson and Elliott Rocha
Sheridan, Missouri
Tyler Bix
Weston, Missouri
Haley Fuller and Tina Servaes
