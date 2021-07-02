Rockhurst University has announced its students who earned degrees as of the end of the spring 2021 semester. The graduates were celebrated during an in-person commencement ceremony on May 21, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
Area graduates include:
Galt, Missouri
Hailey Sawyer, Master of Science degree in communication science and disorders.
Hamilton, Missouri
Meg McIntosh, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Platte City, Missouri
Sara Davis, Master of Education in MED: educational studies;
George Graham, Bachelor of Science degree in communication science and disorders, cum laude; and Allison Jarombek, Master of Science degree in communication science and disorders.
St. Joseph
Camile Banez, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kate Dobson, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Derek Kendall, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Trenton, Missouri
Abbie Shuler, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Nancy Stauffer, Master of Science in nursing.
