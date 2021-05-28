Rockhurst University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Area students included on the list are:

Cameron, Missouri

Ivee Slaughter.

Eagleville, Missouri

Kayla Fortner.

Hamilton, Missouri

Shayna Kinzler and Meg McIntosh.

Maryville, Missouri

Laura Feuerbacher.

Maysville, Missouri

Abby Huffaker.

Platte City, Missouri

Madeline Donnelli, George Graham and Luke Spencer.

St. Joseph

Mallory Dittemore, Kalvin Hudson and Elliott Rocha.

Sheridan, Missouri

Tyler Bix.

Weston, Missouri

Haley Fuller.

