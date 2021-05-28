Rockhurst University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Area students included on the list are:
Cameron, Missouri
Ivee Slaughter.
Eagleville, Missouri
Kayla Fortner.
Hamilton, Missouri
Shayna Kinzler and Meg McIntosh.
Maryville, Missouri
Laura Feuerbacher.
Maysville, Missouri
Abby Huffaker.
Platte City, Missouri
Madeline Donnelli, George Graham and Luke Spencer.
St. Joseph
Mallory Dittemore, Kalvin Hudson and Elliott Rocha.
Sheridan, Missouri
Tyler Bix.
Weston, Missouri
Haley Fuller.
