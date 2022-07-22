Rockhurst University announces local graduates News-Press NOW Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Rockhurst University in Kansas City has announced its spring graduates. Those from our area include:Bethany, MissouriHunter Hendren, Master Science in commication science disorders.Cameron, MissouriCharles Willits, Master of Science in Nursing; and Heather Willits, Master of Science in NursingMaryville, MissouriHannah Maass, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.Platte City, MissouriGrace Moore, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; and Laura Murray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.Ridgeway, MissouriMatalie Place, Doctor of Physical Therapy.St. JosephKalvin Hudson, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; and Bree Newbold, Master of Science in Nursing.Spickard, MissouriDaryian Grossman, Doctor of Physical Therapy.Weston, MissouriHaley Fuller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missouri Rockhurst University Education Medicine University Bachelor Of Science In Nursing Master Of Science In Nursing Commencement Ceremony Kansas City Grad Graduate Physical Therapy × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Husband's secret life as serial cheater revealed Life Half-century of friendship ends abruptly over new beau Life Childhood friendship begins breaking down for teens Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for July 23 Life Horoscopes for July 21 Life Horoscopes for July 20 Local Forecast 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
