Area residents are among the December graduates from Rockhurst University. They include:
De Kalb, Missouri
Rylee Crockett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Martinsville, Missouri
McKenzie Meyerkorth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
St. Joseph
Crystal Enciso, Master of Education in secondary education certification track.
