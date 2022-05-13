Representative Sam Graves has received the 2021 NOSORH Legislator of the Year Award from the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.
Officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Office of Rural Health and Primary Care nominated Graves and presented him with the award at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
Paula Nickelson, who presented Graves with the Legislator of the Year Award, commended him for his advocacy.
“For several years, Congressman Graves has zealously supported rural Missourians’ ability to access health care close to home,” Nickelson said. “In the past decade especially, it has become more difficult for rural hospitals to continue serving their communities due to workforce and funding shortfalls. Congressman Graves has continued to make these health care communities a legislative priority in Washington.”
In the 2017-2018 Congress, Rep. Graves introduced the Save Rural Hospitals Act, and he reintroduced it this January. According to Graves, the bill with bipartisan sponsorship would reverse falling Medicare reimbursement rates, end Medicare sequestration cuts for small hospitals serving our rural communities, fund rural ambulance services and make enhanced rural telehealth services for rural health clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers permanent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.