Adam Roberson, Janet Ross and Kelsey Brooner called on their training in CPR and first aid to save the life of a child who fell unconscious under the water in 2019 at Camp Farwesta's pool in Stewartsville, Missouri. For this heroic and lifesaving action, the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri recently presented Roberson with the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders and Ross and Brooner with the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals or groups who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross training services course. The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is awarded to individuals or teams who are not Red Cross trained, but who stepped up to save a life.
“We’re extremely proud to present these awards to Adam, Janet and Kelsey, said Randee Krumwiede, executive director of the Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri Chapter. “Their actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.”
On June 8, 2019, Roberson, who was trained in American Red Cross lifeguarding/first aid/CPR/AED, was the on-duty lifeguard when he noticed a child at the bottom of the deep end of the pool. Roberson blew his whistle and alerted all those within the pool to exit. Hearing the whistle, additional staff helped to direct the patrons away from the water. Staff called 9-1-1 as Roberson entered the water and brought the child up. Once to the side of the pool, Roberson was assisted by a camper who aided in extracting the child to the pool deck.
Nurses Ross and Brooner arrived. Ross placed the child flat on the pool deck and performed an assessment. Ross and Roberson initiated two-rescuer CPR. Ross started chest compressions and Roberson helped by administering rescue breaths. After several cycles, Brooner relieved Roberson. Ross and Brooner continued several more cycles. The child began to respond. The child was rolled to the side and placed in a recovery position. Emergency medical services arrived shortly after and continued to provide care.
If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross training services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize or be inspired.
