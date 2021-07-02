Jackson Gregory of St. Joseph and Megan Grimm of Morrill, Kansas, have been named to the Quincy (Illinois) University spring 2021 Dean’s List. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 to be included in the biannual Dean’s List.
