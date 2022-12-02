Psi Chi

From left, students Artemii Udovenko, Foster Scheerer, Jordan Klaassen, Stephanie Turner and Star Violett were inducted into Psi Chi earlier this month.

 Submitted photo

Five Missouri Western State University students were recently inducted into Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology.

Psi Chi is open to psychology majors or minors in the top 35% of their class. Inductees this fall include:

