Psi Chi honor society inducts five students News-Press NOW Dec 2, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, students Artemii Udovenko, Foster Scheerer, Jordan Klaassen, Stephanie Turner and Star Violett were inducted into Psi Chi earlier this month. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five Missouri Western State University students were recently inducted into Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology.Psi Chi is open to psychology majors or minors in the top 35% of their class. Inductees this fall include:Jordan Klaassen of Lee’s Summit, MissouriFoster Scheerer of St. JosephStephanie Turner of St. JosephArtemii Udovenko of Vladivostok, RussiaStar Violett of Savannah, Missouri. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Psi Chi Student School Psi St. Joseph Violett Stephanie Turner Missouri × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life WOMAN ACCOSTED AFTER CHURCH FOR SAYING THINGS SHE DIDN'T Life CROSS-ATLANTIC ROMANCE HITS SNAG OVER DRIVING Life WIFE SEEKS PATH FORWARD AFTER DECADES OF ABUSE Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Dec. 2 Life Horoscopes for Dec. 1 Life Horoscopes for Nov. 30 0:47 Warm and windy Friday 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.