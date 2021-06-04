The Northwest Missouri Problem Solving Club mid-level team of Asav Gupta, Christopher Harris and Alexander Miller recently were awarded first place in the Missouri Future Problem-Solving Competition.

The boys competed virtually under the direction of their coach, Joshua Donaldson, on the topic of personalized medicine. The team will represent Missouri in the International Future Problem Solving Competition this month on the topic of neurotechnology.

Future Problem Solving is a rigorous program that teaches a technique for constructively analyzing a topic or issue. The competition emphasizes academic skills and challenges students to work under pressure. Each competition is conducted within a two-hour time period and many teams find it difficult to finish.