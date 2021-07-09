Pittsburg State University has released its recent honor rolls. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average of 3.6 and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.
Area students who have received honors are:
Chillicothe, Missouri
Jadon Daley, All A Scholastic Honors.
Gower, Missouri
Josephine Fortney, Dean's Scholastic Honors.
Hiawatha, Kansas
Maleah Poole, Dean's Scholastic Honors.
Lathrop, Missouri
Hannah Frye, All A Scholastic Honors.
Platte City, Missouri
Shayla Kohler, All A Scholastic Honors.
Savannah, Missouri
Samantha Greenough, Dean's Scholastic Honors.
Seneca, Kansas
William Mitchell, Dean's Scholastic Honors; and Josie Osterhaus, All A Scholastic Honors.
Smithville, Missouri
Skylar Brooks, All A Scholastic Honors; Sarah Coffman, All A Scholastic Honors; Jordan Cullen, Dean's Scholastic Honors; Karington Kadel, All A Scholastic Honors; and Jarin Nitsche, All A Scholastic Honors.
Trimble, Missouri
Baylee Dennis, All A Scholastic Honors; and Rylee Dennis, All A Scholastic Honors.
