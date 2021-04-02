Peru State College recently announced its President’s and Dean’s lists for the fall 2020 semester.

To make the President’s List, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.

Area students on the lists include:

Burlington Junction, Missouri

Justin Chitwood, Dean’s List.

Denton, Kansas

Charlotte McElroy, President’s List.

Fairfax, Missouri

Melissa Crawford, President’s List.

Graham, Missouri

Rachel Farmer, President’s List.

Morrill, Kansas

Olivia Warren, President’s List.

Mound City, Missouri

Sylvia Foust, Dean’s List.

Rock Port, Missouri

Elinor Baucom, President’s List; Ashley Christian, President’s List; Tristan Henagan, President’s List; and Anthony Jones, Dean’s List.

Sabetha, Kansas

Lauren Huber, President’s List; Savanna Osthoff, President’s List; and Cheyan Rokey, Dean’s List.

Seneca, Kansas

Jadryanna Thayer, Dean’s List.

St. Joseph

Elizabeth Jenkins, Dean’s List.

Tarkio, Missouri

Alexis Ford, President’s List; and Katarina Robertson, President’s List

Westboro, Missouri

Amanda Earith, President’s List.

