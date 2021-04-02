Peru State College recently announced its President’s and Dean’s lists for the fall 2020 semester.
To make the President’s List, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.
Area students on the lists include:
Burlington Junction, Missouri
Justin Chitwood, Dean’s List.
Denton, Kansas
Charlotte McElroy, President’s List.
Fairfax, Missouri
Melissa Crawford, President’s List.
Graham, Missouri
Rachel Farmer, President’s List.
Morrill, Kansas
Olivia Warren, President’s List.
Mound City, Missouri
Sylvia Foust, Dean’s List.
Rock Port, Missouri
Elinor Baucom, President’s List; Ashley Christian, President’s List; Tristan Henagan, President’s List; and Anthony Jones, Dean’s List.
Sabetha, Kansas
Lauren Huber, President’s List; Savanna Osthoff, President’s List; and Cheyan Rokey, Dean’s List.
Seneca, Kansas
Jadryanna Thayer, Dean’s List.
St. Joseph
Elizabeth Jenkins, Dean’s List.
Tarkio, Missouri
Alexis Ford, President’s List; and Katarina Robertson, President’s List
Westboro, Missouri
Amanda Earith, President’s List.
