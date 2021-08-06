Peru State College has announced its President's and Dean's lists for the spring 2021 semester.
To make the Dean's List, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree-seeking.
To make the President's List, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree-seeking.
Area students included are:
Denton, Kansas
Charlotte McElroy, President's List.
Fairfax, Missouri
Melissa Crawford, President's List.
Morrill, Kansas
Addison Huning, Dean's List; Emily Meyer, Dean's List; and Olivia Warren, President's List.
Mound City, Missouri
Sylvia Foust, Dean's List.
Rock Port, Missouri
Elinor Baucom, President's List; Ashley Christian, Dean's List; and Tristan Henagan, President's List.
Sabetha, Kansas
Alison Herrmann, Dean's List; Savanna Osthoff, President's List; and Cheyan Rokey, President's List.
St. Joseph
Elizabeth Jenkins, Dean's List.
Tarkio, Missouri
Katarina Robertson, President's List.
