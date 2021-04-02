On March 27, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association hosted its first performance in more than a year during the COVID pandemic. The association brought in the Mesner Puppet Theater and its presentation of “The Cat Came Back” as part of its Education Series.
Based on the folk song made popular by Fred Penner, the performance tells the tale of Mister Johnson and a mysterious cat who keeps returning to his doorstep. Mister Johnson tries everything he can to get the cat to go away, from giving her to a pilot to sending her into outer space, but the cat keeps coming back.
