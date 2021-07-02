Park University has announced its spring 2021 graduates. The list of graduates includes those from the university’s flagship campus in Parkville as well as its 40 additional campuses across the country and online.
Area graduates include:
Amazonia, Missouri
Blake E. McGinness, business administration/management.
Burlington Junction, Missouri
Jocelyn N. Clayton, English.
Turney, Missouri
Steven W. Sypkens, secondary education/mathematics.
