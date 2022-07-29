Park University has announced its spring 2022 graduates. Area students included are:
Bethany, Missouri
Erik Anderson Coffey, Educational Specialist in educational administration.
Braymer, Missouri
Tammy Kaye Claerhout, Master of Social Work.
Burlington Junction, Missouri
Deanna Erin Clayton, Bachelor of Science in mathematics.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Olivia Shea Lauhoff, Bachelor of Arts in English and undergraduate certificate in professional and technical writing.
Gower, Missouri
Jaycee Mattison Roe, Bachelor of Arts in organizational communication.
Platte City, Missouri
Nathan D. Baumann, Bachelor of Science in biology; Emma L. Chatterton, Master of Business Administration, general; Dustin R. Deason, Master of Business Administration, project management; and Vincent R. Rackin, Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design.
St. Joseph
Lauren Goin, Master of Business Administration, general; Kimberly Renee Kountz, Master of Social Work; and Raquel Castellano Manso, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Smithville, Missouri
MacKenzie Coder, Bachelor of Arts in multimedia journalism/public relations; Lexie M. Duncan, Bachelor of Science in fitness and wellness; Jackline W. Muchiri, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Misty Leigh Navarro, Master of Education in educational leadership/principalship; Amber Lorraine No Heart, Master of Social Work; Savannah Oesterle, Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish; and Rebekah Leigh Rothacher, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.