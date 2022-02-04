Park University has announced its fall 2021 graduates. Those from our area included:

Burlington Junction, Missouri

Deanna Erin Clayton, terrorism and homeland security.

Gower, Missouri

Jaycee Mattison Roe, diversity and social justice.

St. Joseph

Matthew A. DeJong, business administration/corporate financial management and management.

Natalie N. Matthews, education technology for teachers.

Leaha A. Ryon, educational leadership/principalship.

Rae Lynn Stroud, education technology for teachers.

