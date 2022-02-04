Park University has announced its fall 2021 graduates. Those from our area included:
Burlington Junction, Missouri
Deanna Erin Clayton, terrorism and homeland security.
Gower, Missouri
Jaycee Mattison Roe, diversity and social justice.
St. Joseph
Matthew A. DeJong, business administration/corporate financial management and management.
Natalie N. Matthews, education technology for teachers.
Leaha A. Ryon, educational leadership/principalship.
Rae Lynn Stroud, education technology for teachers.
