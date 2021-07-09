Two Platte City, Missouri, residents were among recent graduates at Oklahoma State University. They are Taryn Firkins, Bachelor of Science degree in strategic communication; and Cody Michael Minyard, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree in animal science.
Most Popular
Articles
- City sued for fatal car accident
- Serious wreck four miles north of Gower
- High-profile suspect wants probation records of witnesses
- Man charged in police dog's death
- Police investigating related incidents at America's Best, Speedy's
- Columbia’s Fire in the Sky firework show prepares for its new location
- Man pleads not guilty to charge of murdering 5-month-old son
- Lawsuit: Former sheriff stole drugs, assaulted plaintiff
- SJSD borrows $10 million it won't owe
- Child injured after being hit by truck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.