Northwest Missouri State University student Gage Stiles is the recipient of the Matthew White Memorial Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Stiles is a sophomore agricultural business major from Savannah, Missouri. He is the son of Jim and Susan Stiles.
The endowed scholarship is awarded to a continuing student at Northwest studying an agriculture-related major. A scholarship of at least $500 is awarded with preference to graduates of Savannah High School, North Andrew High School and other students from Missouri or Iowa.
White had completed his sophomore year as an agriculture business major at Northwest when he died in a 2005 automobile crash. His parents, Steve and Julie White, established the scholarship in 2006. Steve is a 1980 graduate of Northwest, and Julie is a 1981 graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.