Dr. Emily Frazier, an assistant professor of geography at Northwest Missouri State University, is the recipient of a $12,000 grant from the Religion, Spirituality and Democratic Renewal Fellowship program of the Social Science Research Council to further her research on religion and U.S. refugee resettlement.
Her research project, titled “Welcoming the Stranger: American Evangelicals and U.S. Refugee Resettlement,” will examine the work of evangelical resettlement agencies in the Midwest and the diversity of opinions regarding immigration efforts in evangelical communities.
Frazier is one of 10 fellowship recipients from around the country whose work symbolizes a range of innovative research on religious traditions and institutions that are influential in shaping democratic participation, debates, institutions and public policies. The fellowships offer research support for up to 12 months to doctoral students who have advanced to candidacy and postdoctoral researchers within five years of receiving their Ph.D.
Frazier joined the Northwest faculty in 2020 and teaches courses related to human geography and geographic research methods. She holds a doctoral degree in geography from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a bachelor’s degree in international studies and cultural affairs from Arkansas Tech University. Her academic interests include issues related to forced migration, the geographies of religion and participatory approaches to qualitative research.
