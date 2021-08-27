Northwest Missouri State University has honored several individuals as recipients of its annual Faculty Excellence Awards in recognition of their teaching, scholarship and service during 2020-21.
Continuing the institution’s long-standing tradition of naming one of the honorees as Northwest’s Governor’s Award for Excellence in Education recipient, it was announced Dr. Casey Abington, an associate professor of economics, will receive the 2022 award. Abington, who joined the Northwest faculty in 2010, teaches courses related to economics, banking and financial management.
The Governor’s Award is sponsored by the Missouri Council on Public Higher Education and presented annually to an outstanding faculty member representing each of Missouri’s four-year public institutions. Northwest’s recipient is chosen from faculty members who receive the University’s Faculty Excellence Award for teaching and exemplify the Governor’s Award criteria.
For Northwest’s Faculty Excellence Awards, one recipient is selected in each of the three categories of teaching, scholarship and service from nominees representing Northwest’s six professional schools, and one recipient is selected in each category from nominees representing the five academic departments comprising the College of Arts and Sciences.
All full-time faculty holding a Board of Regents-approved appointment at the University are eligible for Faculty Excellence Awards.
This fall’s Faculty Excellence Award recipients and a summary of their nominations are provided below.
FACULTY EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR TEACHING
-- Dr. Casey Abington, associate professor of economics, Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business
Abington continues to develop and evolve her teaching to help students and stay current in the discipline. She adopted a new textbook, adapted an undergrad course for delivery in the online professional program and created an economics course for the Master of Business Administration program. Students comment that her teaching methods are engaging and effective, and she is enthusiastic, helpful and positive in her interactions.
One student commented, “I went from not knowing anything about economics to having a pretty good grasp as to how the economy works and how it influenced my everyday life. Dr. Abington brought the core ideas of economics very close to the student in easy-to-understand bites.”
-- Dr. Brett Chloupek, associate professor of geography, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
Chloupek’s students routinely remark in evaluations that he is passionate, caring and exciting in the classroom. His commitment to excellence was demonstrated last spring when he taught two additional course sections, greatly increasing his student count. Moreover, students report he teaches them what it means to be a professional, not just in the fields of geography.
One student commented, “He presents material to the students in a way they can comprehend and gives us clear, achievable goals to ensure we achieve our best potential, and also pushes us when he knows what we can accomplish.”
FACULTY EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR SCHOLARSHIP
-- Dr. Ajay Bandi, associate professor of computer science, School of Computer Science and Information Systems
Bandi went above and beyond during the last calendar year with regard to research. He authored or co-authored five published articles for international audiences on topics, including microservice-based architectures, edge computing, cognitive informatics in emergency disaster management systems, and data streaming architecture for visualizing cryptocurrency temporal data.
-- Dr. Kurt Haberyan, professor of biology, Department of Natural Sciences
Haberyan achieved the once-in-a-lifetime experience of discovering and naming a new species of microscopic algae found during his research of Costa Rican lake biology. The discovery caps 30 years of work and is the crowning achievement of his career. Documenting the new species, Aulacoseira umanai, involved a detailed examination of existing species to justify its designation as one that is new to science.
FACULTY EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR SERVICE
-- Dr. Karen Britt, assistant professor of art history, Department of Fine and Performing Arts
Britt took on multiple leadership responsibilities within the art discipline and led major interdisciplinary projects. “Brazilian Myths” brought together music and art faculty and students for an innovative collaboration centered on the percussion ensemble’s performance of a composition by the same title. She also organized lectures and workshops for Northwest students. Additionally, she volunteered to write a federal grant proposal to assist leaders in Mound City to raise funds for a large-scale mural conservation project.
-- Dr. Matt Symonds, professor of health science, School of Health Science and Wellness
Symonds is an advocate for continuous improvement and excellence, and he has developed a reputation for creating exceptional learning experiences for students and work environments for employees. Major elements of his service include membership on Northwest’s team for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ Center for Student Success, co-leading a team implementing a new student learning software system, membership on a committee for faculty handbook chapter two revisions and an at-large faculty senator. He is a long-standing contributor to strategic planning efforts at Northwest and supervises graduate research papers associated with programs in health sciences.
