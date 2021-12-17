The Missouri Music Educators Association recently selected nine Northwest Missouri State University students to perform in the Missouri 2022 All-Collegiate Honor Orchestra.
“Having nine students selected to the All-Collegiate Honor Orchestra is an outstanding achievement for our program and reflects the excellent student musicians and faculty we have at Northwest,” said Dr. Robert Pippin, the director of the Northwest Concert Band and the Dennis C. Dau Professor of Instrumental Music.
The nine students selected are:
Daniel Crowley, viola, Indianola, Iowa.
Inanna White, cello,
Independence, Missouri.
Lucius Creamer, cello,
Columbia, Missouri.
Kaz Brandt, double bass,
Kansas City, Missouri.
Reba Bowen, flute, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Alexandria Fournier, clarinet, Ankeny, Iowa.
Addie Fitzwater, trumpet, Maysville, Missouri.
John Salehi, tuba, Kansas City.
Michael Sears, percussion, Platte City, Missouri.
The All-Collegiate Honor Orchestra is scheduled to perform Friday, Jan. 28, at the Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Missouri. The orchestra is under the direction of Christopher James Lees, the resident conductor of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, and will perform David T. Little’s composition “Haunted Topography,” select movements from “Pictures at an Exhibition” by Modest Mussorgsky and music by Richard Wagner and Antonin Dvorak.
