Northwest Missouri State University crowned Ryan Shurvington and Annie Punt its 2021 Homecoming king and queen on Oct. 29 during the university’s annual Homecoming Variety Show.
Shurvington, of Clever, Missouri, is a senior agricultural education major. He is active in Phi Sigma Kappa, Student Senate, Collegiate Farm Bureau, Delta Tau Alpha, Alpha Tau Alpha, Ag Ambassadors and Missouri Tech Ag Ambassadors.
Punt, of Omaha, Nebraska, is a senior communication major with a public relations emphasis. She is active in Alpha Sigma Alpha, Panhellenic Council, Student Ambassadors and Commcats.
Northwest students selected the king and queen during online voting.
This year’s Homecoming prince was Carter Tapps, a kindergartener at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School. He is the son of Christy Tapps, an athletic trainer for Northwest, and Dr. Tyler Tapps, an associate professor of recreation.
The Homecoming princess was Zoey Hendrix, who attends transitional kindergarten at Horace Mann Laboratory School. She is the daughter of Ashlee Hendrix, a digital content manager at Northwest, and Mark Hendrix, the university’s scheduling coordinator.
The remainder of the 2021 Homecoming court appears below.
King candidates: Brady Fritts, Zachary Howard, Kevin Nguyen and Maxwell Spitzmiller.
Queen candidates: Emma Bjork, Lauryn Lee, Ashlyn Peterson and Meg Rieschick.
