“The Girl in the Corn” is the newest novel by Jason Offutt, a journalism instructor at Northwest Missouri State University.
The horror novel is set in Northwest Missouri and features plenty of scenes in St. Joseph.
“I regret to say I blow up part of the city,” Offutt said in an email.
Offutt has taught at Northwest since 2005 and published several books in his career. “The Girl in the Corn” has been called “(An) unholy mash-up of creepy, high-body-count paranormal thrills” by Publishers Weekly.
The book follows the story of a boy who follows a fairy into the cornfield on his parents’ farm. What seems like a destructive explosion was, he finds, an encounter with a force that threatens to destroy the fairy’s world and his sanity.
Years later, he still is haunted by what he saw that night. He crosses paths with two people he realizes he first met while under psychiatric care after his encounters in the cornfield and many questions follow.
For more information on Offutt and his writing and to order the book, visit jasonoffutt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.