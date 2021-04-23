Northwest Missouri State University has honored Cayla Vertreese as its Student Employee of the Year and announced she also is the state of Missouri’s Student Employee of the Year, making her the 10th Northwest student since 1999 to receive the dual honors.
The Midwest Association of Student Employment Administrators sponsors the state recognition. In addition to receiving a crystal trophy and certificate from Northwest, she received a certificate and a $50 check from the state organization.
Vertreese, a senior human services major from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, joined the Office of Student Affairs as a student employee prior to her freshman year, and the opportunity laid a foundation for her future contributions as a student on the Northwest campus. While the office serves as a hub for the residential life, auxiliary services and student affairs units, she developed herself as a versatile office assistant and honed her skills in office operations, customer service, critical thinking and creativity in approaching varied issues.
In nominating Vertreese for the recognition, Scott Shields, Northwest’s assistant director of auxiliary services and operations, praised her as a role model who has left an impact on the office’s staff and students alike.
“She is actively role modeling to our students what it means to be the kind of leader this world needs if we are to solve the divide in our country,” Shields wrote. “We see her talking with faculty, staff and students about issues that are difficult and uncomfortable. She does it with grace, humility and an ability to listen and learn from opposing viewpoints.”
In addition to her proficiency in oral and written communication, the office staff has relied on her to train other student employees joining the office. Supervisors noted she has a knack for seeing “the big picture” and the ways that working as a team results in a more effective and efficient work environment.
“Cayla has a way of making people feel comfortable when they talk with her,” Shields wrote. “She is professional and confident in her knowledge, while also showing a great amount of compassion and empathy. This combination makes students, parents and employees alike feel that they are being taken care of in the best way possible. At times in this position, there are difficult conversations and upset customers, and Cayla is able to handle both of these situations. She goes beyond to not only answer the question at hand but offer explanations and options as to ways that the current issue can be resolved.”
In addition to her work as a student employee, Vertreese founded Active Minds, a student organization dedicated to mental health awareness. She has served as a multicultural representative with Student Senate, as a peer advisor and as a student representative on multiple hiring committees. Last month, she was recognized as Northwest’s Lonnae Young Influential Student Award recipient.
This summer, Vertreese will complete her coursework to earn her bachelor’s degree in human services. With a passion for mental health, diversity and inclusion, she is relocating in May to Arizona to begin her career with Mindfulness First, a nonprofit organization that assists schools, businesses and communities with developing practices centered on trauma-informed, mindfulness-based social and emotional learning. Additionally, she will work as a program assistant with All Voices Consulting, which offers services to support equity and inclusion in society.
