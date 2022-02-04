The Shortgrass Chapter of Quail Forever, which is based in Livingston County, won the 2021 National Chapter of the Year Advocacy Award for its outstanding work in conservation.
The Shortgrass Chapter has made it a mission to ensure quality habitat for quail and other wildlife. On top of being a burn-certified chapter that has delivered hundreds of acres of prescribed fire, the group also is highly invested in Missouri policy.
In the last year, Missouri has passed a prescribed fire bill into law that grants private landowners protection when using fire as a management tool on their properties. The Shortgrass Chapter was a voice for fire throughout this process.
In addition, the Shortgrass volunteers have always been advocates for critical habitats that wildlife needs to survive, especially upland birds. The Shortgrass chapter has been a key player for advocacy within the state of Missouri, pushing state leaders to continue supporting conservation-oriented legislation.
The group also increased support for state and national programs, including the Legislative Action Fund.
