From left, NCMC Director of Facilities Randy Young, NCMC Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto, NCMC Foundation Board President Allan Seidel, NCMC Trustee, and Foundation board member Chris Hoffman, NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver, Savannah City Attorney Emily Bauman, Ellison Auxier Architects Jeremy Proctor, EL Crawford Project Manager Eric Moore, Savannah Chamber Director Mary Ingersoll, and Senior Vice President of Wells Bank and Co-Chair of the NCMC Foundation campaign executive committee Mike Gallagher.
The North Central Missouri College Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on April 21 to celebrate the start of construction for the North Central Missouri College Savannah Campus at 601 US BUS 71 in Savannah.
During the event, attendees heard remarks from NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver and others.
“We’re going to have a great campus at Savannah," Klaver said. "We want to thank everyone for the effort you put behind the Savannah campus to help us make this happen and continue to support us along the way.”
After remarks, a commemorative groundbreaking took place at the site to signify the beginning of the project.
Phase one of the Savannah campus is anticipated to be completed by October 2022, with a limited number of classes offered in January 2023. Phase two is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023, with a full range of courses and programs offered.
NCMC is planning several programs to launch the Savannah location, including the associate in arts (transfer) degree, the practical nursing (LPN) certificate, the Associate Degree in Nursing (PN-to-ADN), AAS radiologic technology, AAS surgical technology and the industrial maintenance skills certificate. Other programs in development include certificates in robotics skills and the AAS degree in diagnostic medical sonography. The college is approved to expand several other programs currently offered primarily online or at other locations into the Savannah campus, including AAS early childhood development, AAS behavioral health support, AAS business, and certificates in accounting, business management and financial management.
Those interested in learning more about upcoming plans for the Savannah campus can visit www.ncmissouri.edu/ or contact the Development office at 660-357-6403.
