library art

From left: Jim Norris, NCMC Art Instructor, Justice Mathis, Liza Duncan, Marketing and Interlibrary Loan Librarian.

The North Central Missouri College Library recently purchased a piece of artwork from student Justice Mathis entitled “Gameboy.”

Since 2003, the NCMC library has purchased art from students, which is then framed and hung accompanied by a small plaque. Artwork is purchased from students enrolled in Jim Norris’ art courses.

