North Central library purchases student artwork News-Press NOW Oct 28, 2022 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left: Jim Norris, NCMC Art Instructor, Justice Mathis, Liza Duncan, Marketing and Interlibrary Loan Librarian. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Central Missouri College Library recently purchased a piece of artwork from student Justice Mathis entitled “Gameboy.”Since 2003, the NCMC library has purchased art from students, which is then framed and hung accompanied by a small plaque. Artwork is purchased from students enrolled in Jim Norris’ art courses."The tradition of purchasing student artwork has allowed the library to showcase exceptional pieces of art.,” said Dr. Beth Caldarello, director of library services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life 'Amazing' connection with married man destined to fizzle out Life Brother's angry outbursts hit at home and at work Life Depressed mom can't overcome grief about her empty nest Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Oct. 29 Life Horoscopes for Oct. 28 Life Horoscopes for Oct. 27 0:48 Mild & Sunny Friday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.