Ronald F. Eustice has written a new book, “Clyde Hill Farm and the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration,” about an order of nuns based in Northwest Missouri and their venture into farming.
While researching his book, “Gentleman Farmers: Farms & Ranches of the Rich & Famous,” he met Dr. John Underwood of Springfield, Missouri. Their discussion led to the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, Missouri, and how the Sisters had developed one of the most successful and impactful Holstein dairy cattle operations during the last century.
“Dr. Underwood mentioned to me that he wished he’d been able to write about the Benedictine Sisters’ Clyde Hill Farm before he had lost his eyesight due to diabetes,” Eustice recalled.
That’s when Eustice decided it would be the topic of his next book.
In his book, Eustice explores how that extraordinary feat happened and the impact the herd had on subsequent generations of cattle. The Clyde Hill Farm herd was sold privately in 1963, but its influence continued from herds that had acquired Clyde Hill cattle through the years.
“The Sisters were such interesting women,” Eustice said, “and the thought of them out there in full habits during the era of World War II, slogging in the mud, milking and feeding the cattle and taking care of the herd because of the labor shortage just fascinates me and makes for a great story.”
“Clyde Hill Farm and the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration” is available for purchase at Amazon. For more information about Eustice and his books, visit ronaldeusticepublications.com.
