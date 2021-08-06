Mustangs mascot Rally and players Ryosuke Tada, Tyler Boyett and Dawson Smith visited the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease to work out with members recently.
They joined the boxing class and helped the members have an extra special day. The Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease is a nonprofit organization that is free for anyone with Parkinson's to join. For more information, call 816-676-8050.
