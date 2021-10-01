Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s Ignite Annual Fundraiser on Sept. 10 was a success.
More than $230,000 was raised in total, exceeding the foundation’s goal of $170,000. More than 350 guests gathered on the rooftop of the Mosaic Downtown parking garage to support Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center, emPowerU youth programs and the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Nursing Fellowship.
Foundation President Julie Gaddie said the contributions help further the mission of the foundation.
“The Ignite event was a wonderful reminder that great things happen when we come together as a community, as a health system and as a family,” Gaddie said. “We appreciate everyone’s belief in our mission to champion education, empower people and ensure exceptional health care is available in our region.”
The evening included regional food caterers, live music by Soca Jukebox and the opportunity to bid on a variety of auction items.
Foundation leaders expressed appreciation to sponsors, vendors, Mosaic Life Care and the Ignite Champions, including Dan and Kerry Heckman, Dr. Rony and Grace Abou-Jawde, James and Andrea Robinson and Randy and Michele Schultz.
To make a Foundation contribution, please visit mlcfoundation.com/donate.
