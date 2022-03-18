Four Missouri Western State University students were among 60 nominated to attend the 37th Annual Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values held Feb. 25 to 27 in Jefferson City.
Attending from Missouri Western were Taylor Edwards, senior music major from Lansing, Kansas; Daraja Pollard-Scott, senior general studies major from Belton, Missouri; Mya Riley, junior general studies major from Kansas City, Missouri; and Artemii Udovenko, a sophomore psychology major from Vladivostok, Russia.
The forum challenges students’ character development by encouraging them to reflect on their decision-making skills, values and belief systems. Students learn about how to reconcile relationships, stand for truth and love others as they love themselves. The forum’s guiding principle is teaching students to embrace altruism rather than egotism.
Students heard from several speakers who lead by example and ended the weekend with a morning at the Capitol, touring the House Lounge and hearing from Bob Priddy, retired news director of Missourinet, and visiting the House floor, led by Missouri State Rep. Travis Fitzwater. They also visited the governor’s office and concluded with a meet and greet and message from Gov. Mike Parson.
