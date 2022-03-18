Missouri Western State University’s cinema program recently hosted the Future Filmmaker Festival for high school students interested in filmmaking and pursuing cinema at a university level.
Nearly 50 high school students from across Missouri attended the one-day festival. The high school students were able to attend several workshops hosted by Missouri Western faculty and students on several topics related to film creation.
Students from the Griffon Film Society screened “Forgotten Films” they created before they began attending Missouri Western.
“Festival attendees were able to see that the films they are creating are on the same level as our students before coming to Missouri Western,” said Thomas Brecheisen, assistant professor of cinema at Missouri Western. “Then, we showed our students’ latest films so that the attendees could see how far our students have come since they started here. We want to encourage high school students to continue developing their filmmaking skills and encourage them to choose Missouri Western to help them along the way.”
The Future Filmmaker Festival will be held each spring for all high school students interested in filmmaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.