Missouri Western State University has announced the students on its President’s Honor Roll for the fall semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor. Those from our area include:
Agency, Missouri
Trenten Marschel and Jackson Rumpf.
Albany, Missouri
Sidney King.
Atchison, Kansas
Cameron Hefner, Emma Schwinn and Ben Wilson.
Bethany, Missouri
Lauren Kriewitz and Morganne Spurling.
Bolckow, Missouri
Chloe Martin-Bloom, Callie Smith and Mercedes Zion.
Cameron, Missouri
Victoria Bertram, Nicole Jackson, Chayse Schmidt, Tiana Viers and Emily Williams.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Laney Gaston.
Clarksdale, Missouri
Julia Koch.
Conception Junction, Missouri
Ashley Mattson.
Cosby, Missouri
Nicolas Steele.
Country Club, Missouri
Gabby King, Jordan King, Heisman LaFave and Ellie Twombly.
Dearborn, Missouri
Malissa Egbert, Brianna Spiers and Cameron Thompson.
Easton, Missouri
Will Malita.
Edgerton, Missouri
Tyler Meadows.
Falls City, Nebraska
Leslie Vitosh.
Faucett, Missouri
Sumer Green and Serenity Williams.
Gallatin, Missouri
Abigail Smith.
Gower, Missouri
Faith Perkins.
Hamilton, Missouri
Brooklyn Cornett.
Lancaster, Kansas
Maslyn Allen.
Lathrop, Missouri
Brittany Addison, Megan Drannan, Annika Huitt and Emma Turner.
Maitland, Missouri
Sarah Burke.
Maysville, Missouri
Cat Whiteman.
Oregon, Missouri
Reese Morris.
Osborn, Missouri
Janelle Baldi, Olivia Dierenfeldt and Martha Ramey.
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Colby Burton and Shelby Snider.
Platte City, Missouri
Chloe Earwood, Dustin Kincaid-Jeude, Lillian Muller, Emily Siskey, Lizzie Siskey, Patrick Tobey and Nick Wright.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Tori Brock, Tamara DeMint, Emilie Hall, Rebecca Smith and Erica Watts.
Polo, Missouri
Taylor Wagner.
Rosendale, Missouri
Gerri Madison.
Rushville, Missouri
Hannah Bretz.
St. Joseph
April Adams, Nicky Adams, Devin Amos, Katie Andrews, Wendy Arias, Jacobo Barriga, Ashley Beck, Rylee Benight, Matthew Bobela, Elizabeth Bohr, Clarina Bowers, Juniper Brown, Shelby Brown, Lexie Bryson, Alicia Castaneda, Josh Collier, Alexa Davis, Nino Delgado, Emma Donaldson, Ashlin Dugger, Chase Erganian, Hope Erganian, Lesley Felix, Eric Foster, Joshua Fuller, Ashlyn George, Carson Goerlitz, Alex Gomez-Grave, Mackenzie Grantham, Lindsey Green, Aubree Haddock, Zoe Haddock, Zach Hanlan, Cameron Hanson, Leah Harvey, Danielle Hayden, Josh Hegeman, Hayley Henderson, Katelyn Henderson, Tyler Hitchings, Jess Hodges, DJ Humbert, Camden Hurst, Taylor Hutcherson, Jada Johnson, Jeffrey Johnston, Elaina Jones, Kyle Kammerer, Summer Kenney, Eliot Kimmel, Hayley Kruse, Shelby Lamp, Loi Le, Jay Lemanski, Keegan Lewis, Daniel Love, Remington Loyd, Molly Luthans, Joe Lysaght, Izzy Malita, Caleb Matlack, Ian Matlack, Chandler Mattson, Brooke McCloud, Ashley Medley, Kylee Meehan, Kenzie Miller, Max Morgan, Hayley Myers, Shelby Myers, Nautica Noble, Zach Oliver, Caitlyn O’Neal, Mason Orscheln, Callie Punzo, Ellice Randleman, Josiah Randleman, Dalton Resler, Katie Rice, Kerrin Richardson, Allison Root, Connor Root, Kennady Ruffcorn, Katelyn Sample, Sun Saunders, Stephanie Sedlock, Emma Shipp, Shane Slater-Pinnick, Asher Smith, Skylar Smith, Jaden Stanton, Alex Steward, Corinne Stewart, Gary Stewart, Avery Sumner, Alexis Swearingin, Teja Taylor, Xan Tolbert, Fielding Trevino, Faith Vandel, Ashlyn Voetberg, Faith Walker, Taylor Wells, Zach Williamson, Christin Wilson, Zareth Wilson, Miranda Woodrum and Kayla Zook.
Savannah, Missouri
Preston Bowers, Jolene Brandt, Macie Bryson, Lauren Garrett, Carlie Grace, Chase Klein, Macy Lyon, Mady Lytton, Taylor Nigh, Teresa Phillips, Lauren Stafford, Rachel Stobbs and Emily Weese.
Seneca, Kansas
Kendra Sperfslage.
Smithville, Missouri
Kaitlyn Chapman, Aspen Conkling and Logan Cutler.
Stanberry, Missouri
Elle Ellis and Mallory Wood.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Brea Blanton, Kathy Leaverton, Brice Markt and Grace Schwope.
Tarkio, Missouri
Bryli Staten.
Trenton, Missouri
Nesa Leeper and Elle Neal.
Troy, Kansas
Megan Franken and Zeb Speer.
Wathena, Kansas
Sidney Fleek, Jake Pohl and Josh Pohl
Weatherby, Missouri
Samaria Toledo Chinchilla.
Weston, Missouri
Breanna Callahan, Lexie Smither and Drake Stelljes
Winston, Missouri
Jacob Lewis.
