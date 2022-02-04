Missouri Western State University has announced the students on its President’s Honor Roll for the fall semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor. Those from our area include:

Agency, Missouri

Trenten Marschel and Jackson Rumpf.

Albany, Missouri

Sidney King.

Atchison, Kansas

Cameron Hefner, Emma Schwinn and Ben Wilson.

Bethany, Missouri

Lauren Kriewitz and Morganne Spurling.

Bolckow, Missouri

Chloe Martin-Bloom, Callie Smith and Mercedes Zion.

Cameron, Missouri

Victoria Bertram, Nicole Jackson, Chayse Schmidt, Tiana Viers and Emily Williams.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Laney Gaston.

Clarksdale, Missouri

Julia Koch.

Conception Junction, Missouri

Ashley Mattson.

Cosby, Missouri

Nicolas Steele.

Country Club, Missouri

Gabby King, Jordan King, Heisman LaFave and Ellie Twombly.

Dearborn, Missouri

Malissa Egbert, Brianna Spiers and Cameron Thompson.

Easton, Missouri

Will Malita.

Edgerton, Missouri

Tyler Meadows.

Falls City, Nebraska

Leslie Vitosh.

Faucett, Missouri

Sumer Green and Serenity Williams.

Gallatin, Missouri

Abigail Smith.

Gower, Missouri

Faith Perkins.

Hamilton, Missouri

Brooklyn Cornett.

Lancaster, Kansas

Maslyn Allen.

Lathrop, Missouri

Brittany Addison, Megan Drannan, Annika Huitt and Emma Turner.

Maitland, Missouri

Sarah Burke.

Maysville, Missouri

Cat Whiteman.

Oregon, Missouri

Reese Morris.

Osborn, Missouri

Janelle Baldi, Olivia Dierenfeldt and Martha Ramey.

Pattonsburg, Missouri

Colby Burton and Shelby Snider.

Platte City, Missouri

Chloe Earwood, Dustin Kincaid-Jeude, Lillian Muller, Emily Siskey, Lizzie Siskey, Patrick Tobey and Nick Wright.

Plattsburg, Missouri

Tori Brock, Tamara DeMint, Emilie Hall, Rebecca Smith and Erica Watts.

Polo, Missouri

Taylor Wagner.

Rosendale, Missouri

Gerri Madison.

Rushville, Missouri

Hannah Bretz.

St. Joseph

April Adams, Nicky Adams, Devin Amos, Katie Andrews, Wendy Arias, Jacobo Barriga, Ashley Beck, Rylee Benight, Matthew Bobela, Elizabeth Bohr, Clarina Bowers, Juniper Brown, Shelby Brown, Lexie Bryson, Alicia Castaneda, Josh Collier, Alexa Davis, Nino Delgado, Emma Donaldson, Ashlin Dugger, Chase Erganian, Hope Erganian, Lesley Felix, Eric Foster, Joshua Fuller, Ashlyn George, Carson Goerlitz, Alex Gomez-Grave, Mackenzie Grantham, Lindsey Green, Aubree Haddock, Zoe Haddock, Zach Hanlan, Cameron Hanson, Leah Harvey, Danielle Hayden, Josh Hegeman, Hayley Henderson, Katelyn Henderson, Tyler Hitchings, Jess Hodges, DJ Humbert, Camden Hurst, Taylor Hutcherson, Jada Johnson, Jeffrey Johnston, Elaina Jones, Kyle Kammerer, Summer Kenney, Eliot Kimmel, Hayley Kruse, Shelby Lamp, Loi Le, Jay Lemanski, Keegan Lewis, Daniel Love, Remington Loyd, Molly Luthans, Joe Lysaght, Izzy Malita, Caleb Matlack, Ian Matlack, Chandler Mattson, Brooke McCloud, Ashley Medley, Kylee Meehan, Kenzie Miller, Max Morgan, Hayley Myers, Shelby Myers, Nautica Noble, Zach Oliver, Caitlyn O’Neal, Mason Orscheln, Callie Punzo, Ellice Randleman, Josiah Randleman, Dalton Resler, Katie Rice, Kerrin Richardson, Allison Root, Connor Root, Kennady Ruffcorn, Katelyn Sample, Sun Saunders, Stephanie Sedlock, Emma Shipp, Shane Slater-Pinnick, Asher Smith, Skylar Smith, Jaden Stanton, Alex Steward, Corinne Stewart, Gary Stewart, Avery Sumner, Alexis Swearingin, Teja Taylor, Xan Tolbert, Fielding Trevino, Faith Vandel, Ashlyn Voetberg, Faith Walker, Taylor Wells, Zach Williamson, Christin Wilson, Zareth Wilson, Miranda Woodrum and Kayla Zook.

Savannah, Missouri

Preston Bowers, Jolene Brandt, Macie Bryson, Lauren Garrett, Carlie Grace, Chase Klein, Macy Lyon, Mady Lytton, Taylor Nigh, Teresa Phillips, Lauren Stafford, Rachel Stobbs and Emily Weese.

Seneca, Kansas

Kendra Sperfslage.

Smithville, Missouri

Kaitlyn Chapman, Aspen Conkling and Logan Cutler.

Stanberry, Missouri

Elle Ellis and Mallory Wood.

Stewartsville, Missouri

Brea Blanton, Kathy Leaverton, Brice Markt and Grace Schwope.

Tarkio, Missouri

Bryli Staten.

Trenton, Missouri

Nesa Leeper and Elle Neal.

Troy, Kansas

Megan Franken and Zeb Speer.

Wathena, Kansas

Sidney Fleek, Jake Pohl and Josh Pohl

Weatherby, Missouri

Samaria Toledo Chinchilla.

Weston, Missouri

Breanna Callahan, Lexie Smither and Drake Stelljes

Winston, Missouri

Jacob Lewis.

