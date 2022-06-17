Missouri Western is pleased to announce the names of students named to the President's and Dean's lists for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a grade point average of 4.0 for the President's List, or 3.5 for the Dean's List.

Those from our area on the President's List are:

Bethany, Missouri

Charlie Bloss, Ashley Coleman and Lauren Kriewitz.

Cameron, Missouri

Victoria Bertram, Nicole Jackson, Lauren McBee, Emily Williams and Tiana Viers.

Clarksdale, Missouri

Adam Reardon.

Cosby, Missouri

Darren Doyle, Sydney Schmoe and Nicolas Steele.

Country Club, Missouri

Gunnar Anderson, Gabby King, Jordan King, Heisman LaFave and Ellie Twombly.

Dearborn, Missouri

Robin Skaggs, Brianna Spiers and Cameron Thompson.

DeKalb, Missouri

Caleb Marriott and Janae Masoner. 

Easton, Missouri

Destiny Durkin and Will Malita.

Edgerton, Missouri

Connor Stewart.

Faucett, Missouri

Sumer Green and Taylor Triplett.

Gallatin, Missouri

Catlin Achter.

Lathrop, Missouri

Brittany Addison, Kenzie Morgan and Emma Turner.

Maitland, Missouri

Sarah Burke.

Maysville, Missouri

Cat Whiteman.

Oregon, Missouri

Laci Kurtz.

Osborn, Missouri

Olivia Dierenfeldt, Kylee Grimes, Abbie Jackson and Martha Ramey.

Pattonsburg, Missouri

Colby Burton and Shelby Snider.

Plattsburg, Missouri

Emilie Hall and Rebecca Smith. 

Polo, Missouri

Taylor Wagner.

Rosendale, Missouri

Gerri Madison and Alaina Officer.

Rushville, Missouri

Hannah Bretz.

St. Joseph

Nicky Adams, Devin Amos, Katie Andrews, Halei Atoe, Georgia Ballah, Autumn Barr, Jacobo Barriga, Rylee Benight, Kristin Bigham, Brayden Blake, Matthew Bobela, Shayla Bocchine, Patrick Bracciano, Nelly Brow, Juniper Brown, Lexie Bryson, Andrew Bui, Meghan Byous, Alicia Castaneda, Jon Chapman, Gage Cloud-Gibson, Elizabeth Comella, Kole Conaway, Ellen Cool, Mackenzie Davis, Britlyn deJong, Emma Donaldson, Ashlin Dugger, Alex Duke, Hope Erganian, Chase Erganian, Lesley Felix, Kayden Foley, Joshua Fuller, Derek Gallagher, Elise Gelman, Noah Gibler, Bailey Gilbert, Carson Goerlitz, Sophia Goetschius, Elizabeth Goff, Sergio Gonzales, Mackenzie Grantham, Jakob Grimm, Michaela Gris, Zach Hanlan, Ashton Hartschen, Danielle Hayden, Zachary Hayes, Hayley Henderson, Katelyn Henderson, Jess Hodges, Camden Hurst, Thomas Hutton, Zing Iang, Garrett Jackson, Hadley Joyce, Eliot Kimmel, Emily Kimsey, Emylee King, Dayne Koch, Hayley Kruse, Jason Kusilek, Loi Le, Jay Lemanski, Daniel Love, Joe Lysaght, Sadie Lysaght, Courtney Magana, Izzy Malita, Mareyah Martin, Chandler Mattson, Alyssa McAndrews, Haley McKee, Ashley Medley, Alexa Merida-Cifuentes, Clayton Mikesch, Megan Miles, Braysen Miller, Kenzie Miller, Shelby Myers, Nautica Noble, Johanna O'Callaghan, LeeAnna Oliver, Zach Oliver, Alex Perpitch-Harvey, Shelby Pettigrew, Mykah Poage, Callie Punzo, Ellice Randleman, Josiah Randleman, Dalton Resler, Katie Rice, Kerrin Richardson, Allison Root, Connor Root, Maya Roumph, Shane Slater-Pinnick, Daniel Slaybaugh, Skylar Smith, Danyka Sontheimer, Hannah Spiegel, Alex Steward, Hayden Stewart, Alexis Swearingin, Mehreen Tai, Miranda Terry, Jacob Turner, Bianca Vice, Lani Voltmer, Faith Walker, Zoe Webster, Taryn Weed, Gary Wilkinson, Christin Wilson, Zareth Wilson, Cydney Wood and Paige Young of Saint Joseph has been named to the President's List

Stanberry, Missouri

Elle Ellis and Mallory Wood.

Stewartsville, Missouri

Brent Boyd, Emilee Myers, Grace Schwope and Josh Stevenson.

Tarkio, Missouri

Kilea Cooper.

Trimble, Missouri

Ren Welch.

Weatherby, Missouri

Carly Gordon and Samaria Toledo Chinchilla.

Weston, Missouri

Breanna Callahan, Kendall Schank and Lexie Smither.

Winston, Missouri

Jacob Lewis.

Those from our area on the Dean's List are:

Agency, Missouri

Weston Henning and Clareece Taylor.

Amazonia, Missouri

Mikayla Schultz.

Amity, Missouri

Cindy Bertelsen.

Bethany, Missouri 

Peyton Spurling.

Bolckow, Missouri

Sharon Tracy 

Cameron, Missouri

Hunter Akins, Margaret Dice, Becky Lewey, Maleah Maddex, Beau McDowell and Nate Tracy. 

Cosby, Missouri

Grace Grant, Melissa Snook and Jackson Thomas.

Country Club, Missouri

Marcos Alvarez, Leah Craig, Colby Dennis, Elizabeth Everly, Madeline Feiden, Mallory Lefler and Alexis Shipley.

Dearborn, Missouri

Cali Burns and Brittnie Deppen. 

DeKalb, Missouri

Dakota Ballard.

Easton, Missouri

Grant Thompson.

Edgerton, Missouri 

Tyler Boone, Jackson Byers and Tyler Meadows.

Faucett, Missouri

Brady Holden, Caleb Lombardino and Serenity Williams.

Fillmore, Missouri

RaeLee Lance and Tyler Schuman.

Gallatin, Missouri

Jessica Hart and Claire Hemry.

Gilman City, Missouri

Hailey Burrows. 

Gower, Missouri

Avery Clemmensen, Kierston Cook, Kylea Curnutt, Lauren Curran, Faith Perkins and Kelsey Ray.

Guilford, Missouri

Maddi Pedersen.

Kingston, Missouri

Brent Calder.

Lathrop, Missouri

Blake Elder, Lauren Kush, Alyssa Martin and Kimberlee Mcgregor.

Mercer, Missouri

Matthew Johnson.

Mound City, Missouri

Courteney Gordon.

New Hampton, Missouri 

Daniel Karns.

Oregon, Missouri

Madison Markt, Lynden Prussman and Jordan Ramos.

Osborn, Missouri

Mayli Johnston and Ryann Patterson.

Rosendale, Missouri

Olivia Richie.

Maryville, Missouri

Linzee Adamson, Ty Perry and Katielynn Wooten.

Maysville, Missouri

Emily Poston and Kirbee Steiner.

St. Joseph

Gabriel Adams, Sarah Al-Saedy, Amanda Alexander, Emma Allison, Patience Amos, Jordon Anderson, Caleb Ayala, Aaron Babcock, Arden Beard, Hannah Bentrup, Lauren Beyer, Elizabeth Bohr, Clarina Bowers, Gabe Brown, Shelby Brown, Paige Burnett, Lily Cadden, Baileigh Castanedo, Victoria Cline, Josh Collier, Jackson Connors, KayCee Cook, Cade Cortez, Chloe Cox, Jonas Crigger, Alexa Davis, Marissa DePietro, Juliette Diaz, Gabby Dowdell, Michael Duhn, Trey Eggleston, Valeria Elrod, Rebecca Evans, Carley Ezzell, La`Var Felder, Mackenzie Finney, Hayley Fisher, Beth Garrison, Jameson Gentry, Ashlyn George, Mallory Gertner, Abbie Giles, Karena Christiansen Goacher, Hadley Golden, Summer Grantham, Dylan Griffee, Aubree Haddock, Cameron Hanson, Leah Harvey, Josh Hegeman, Spencer Hendrix, Mackenzie Henman, Graham Hill, Christine Hillyard, Taylor Hutcherson, Girolama Ingargiola, Jada Johnson, Jeffrey Johnston, Katie Johnston, Alli Jones, Cooper Jones, Elaina Jones, Caleb Keling, Arista Kirby, Tyson Koch, Lauryn Landrum, Jennifer Langford, Claire Lenz, Nicolas Leonardo, Karson Lewis, Keegan Lewis, Ce Ce Lian, Caden Lovelady, London Loveless, Remington Loyd, Molly Luthans, Hailey Madison, Lucas Mapel, Caleb Matlack, Gabriela Mauricio, Nelson Maxey, Angel McCartney, Tiffani McCay, Brooke McCloud, Kylee Meehan, Na-Ann Mendoza, Max Morgan, Trevor Mull, Hayley Myers, Madelyn Nelson, Nicole Newell, Taylin O'Connell, Caitlyn O'Neal, Mason Orscheln, Esther Par, Wanda Pearson, Alanna Phoenix, Trenton Prothero, Emily Punzo, Dominique Quijas, Elizabeth Reese, Joanna Reital, Kailey Roades, Madison Roderick, Imani Rogers, Marianna Sanchez, Jack Sanders, Jackson Sarver, Sun Saunders, Foster Scheerer, Tanner Schomburg, Abby Sollars, Jaden Stanton, John Stuart, Avery Sumner, Courtney Throckmorton, Fielding Trevino, Quentin Trotter, Stephanie Turner, Lance Vey, Daniela Grabianski Vidal, Juan Villalobos, Liz Williams, Zach Williamson, Hayley Woodbury, Jaiden Wright, Shelbie Zirkle and Kayla Zook.

Savannah, Missouri

Aiden Leonard 

Stanberry, Missouri.

Halley Wilmes.

Stewartsville, Missouri

Zane Bembrick, Sydney Bennett, Jenica Bohon, Cassidy Ellis and Bradie Griffin.

Trimble, Missouri

Kaylee Bridges.

Weatherby, Missouri

Franklin Sweiger.

Weston, Missouri

Ely Carnahan, Rick Harshaw, David Knox, Mitchell Pennington and Drake Stelljes.

Winston, Missouri

Josie McFee and Eli Vaughn.

