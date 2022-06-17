Missouri Western is pleased to announce the names of students named to the President's and Dean's lists for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a grade point average of 4.0 for the President's List, or 3.5 for the Dean's List.
Those from our area on the President's List are:
Bethany, Missouri
Charlie Bloss, Ashley Coleman and Lauren Kriewitz.
Cameron, Missouri
Victoria Bertram, Nicole Jackson, Lauren McBee, Emily Williams and Tiana Viers.
Clarksdale, Missouri
Adam Reardon.
Cosby, Missouri
Darren Doyle, Sydney Schmoe and Nicolas Steele.
Country Club, Missouri
Gunnar Anderson, Gabby King, Jordan King, Heisman LaFave and Ellie Twombly.
Dearborn, Missouri
Robin Skaggs, Brianna Spiers and Cameron Thompson.
DeKalb, Missouri
Caleb Marriott and Janae Masoner.
Easton, Missouri
Destiny Durkin and Will Malita.
Edgerton, Missouri
Connor Stewart.
Faucett, Missouri
Sumer Green and Taylor Triplett.
Gallatin, Missouri
Catlin Achter.
Lathrop, Missouri
Brittany Addison, Kenzie Morgan and Emma Turner.
Maitland, Missouri
Sarah Burke.
Maysville, Missouri
Cat Whiteman.
Oregon, Missouri
Laci Kurtz.
Osborn, Missouri
Olivia Dierenfeldt, Kylee Grimes, Abbie Jackson and Martha Ramey.
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Colby Burton and Shelby Snider.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Emilie Hall and Rebecca Smith.
Polo, Missouri
Taylor Wagner.
Rosendale, Missouri
Gerri Madison and Alaina Officer.
Rushville, Missouri
Hannah Bretz.
St. Joseph
Nicky Adams, Devin Amos, Katie Andrews, Halei Atoe, Georgia Ballah, Autumn Barr, Jacobo Barriga, Rylee Benight, Kristin Bigham, Brayden Blake, Matthew Bobela, Shayla Bocchine, Patrick Bracciano, Nelly Brow, Juniper Brown, Lexie Bryson, Andrew Bui, Meghan Byous, Alicia Castaneda, Jon Chapman, Gage Cloud-Gibson, Elizabeth Comella, Kole Conaway, Ellen Cool, Mackenzie Davis, Britlyn deJong, Emma Donaldson, Ashlin Dugger, Alex Duke, Hope Erganian, Chase Erganian, Lesley Felix, Kayden Foley, Joshua Fuller, Derek Gallagher, Elise Gelman, Noah Gibler, Bailey Gilbert, Carson Goerlitz, Sophia Goetschius, Elizabeth Goff, Sergio Gonzales, Mackenzie Grantham, Jakob Grimm, Michaela Gris, Zach Hanlan, Ashton Hartschen, Danielle Hayden, Zachary Hayes, Hayley Henderson, Katelyn Henderson, Jess Hodges, Camden Hurst, Thomas Hutton, Zing Iang, Garrett Jackson, Hadley Joyce, Eliot Kimmel, Emily Kimsey, Emylee King, Dayne Koch, Hayley Kruse, Jason Kusilek, Loi Le, Jay Lemanski, Daniel Love, Joe Lysaght, Sadie Lysaght, Courtney Magana, Izzy Malita, Mareyah Martin, Chandler Mattson, Alyssa McAndrews, Haley McKee, Ashley Medley, Alexa Merida-Cifuentes, Clayton Mikesch, Megan Miles, Braysen Miller, Kenzie Miller, Shelby Myers, Nautica Noble, Johanna O'Callaghan, LeeAnna Oliver, Zach Oliver, Alex Perpitch-Harvey, Shelby Pettigrew, Mykah Poage, Callie Punzo, Ellice Randleman, Josiah Randleman, Dalton Resler, Katie Rice, Kerrin Richardson, Allison Root, Connor Root, Maya Roumph, Shane Slater-Pinnick, Daniel Slaybaugh, Skylar Smith, Danyka Sontheimer, Hannah Spiegel, Alex Steward, Hayden Stewart, Alexis Swearingin, Mehreen Tai, Miranda Terry, Jacob Turner, Bianca Vice, Lani Voltmer, Faith Walker, Zoe Webster, Taryn Weed, Gary Wilkinson, Christin Wilson, Zareth Wilson, Cydney Wood and Paige Young of Saint Joseph has been named to the President's List
Stanberry, Missouri
Elle Ellis and Mallory Wood.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Brent Boyd, Emilee Myers, Grace Schwope and Josh Stevenson.
Tarkio, Missouri
Kilea Cooper.
Trimble, Missouri
Ren Welch.
Weatherby, Missouri
Carly Gordon and Samaria Toledo Chinchilla.
Weston, Missouri
Breanna Callahan, Kendall Schank and Lexie Smither.
Winston, Missouri
Jacob Lewis.
Those from our area on the Dean's List are:
Agency, Missouri
Weston Henning and Clareece Taylor.
Amazonia, Missouri
Mikayla Schultz.
Amity, Missouri
Cindy Bertelsen.
Bethany, Missouri
Peyton Spurling.
Bolckow, Missouri
Sharon Tracy
Cameron, Missouri
Hunter Akins, Margaret Dice, Becky Lewey, Maleah Maddex, Beau McDowell and Nate Tracy.
Cosby, Missouri
Grace Grant, Melissa Snook and Jackson Thomas.
Country Club, Missouri
Marcos Alvarez, Leah Craig, Colby Dennis, Elizabeth Everly, Madeline Feiden, Mallory Lefler and Alexis Shipley.
Dearborn, Missouri
Cali Burns and Brittnie Deppen.
DeKalb, Missouri
Dakota Ballard.
Easton, Missouri
Grant Thompson.
Edgerton, Missouri
Tyler Boone, Jackson Byers and Tyler Meadows.
Faucett, Missouri
Brady Holden, Caleb Lombardino and Serenity Williams.
Fillmore, Missouri
RaeLee Lance and Tyler Schuman.
Gallatin, Missouri
Jessica Hart and Claire Hemry.
Gilman City, Missouri
Hailey Burrows.
Gower, Missouri
Avery Clemmensen, Kierston Cook, Kylea Curnutt, Lauren Curran, Faith Perkins and Kelsey Ray.
Guilford, Missouri
Maddi Pedersen.
Kingston, Missouri
Brent Calder.
Lathrop, Missouri
Blake Elder, Lauren Kush, Alyssa Martin and Kimberlee Mcgregor.
Mercer, Missouri
Matthew Johnson.
Mound City, Missouri
Courteney Gordon.
New Hampton, Missouri
Daniel Karns.
Oregon, Missouri
Madison Markt, Lynden Prussman and Jordan Ramos.
Osborn, Missouri
Mayli Johnston and Ryann Patterson.
Rosendale, Missouri
Olivia Richie.
Maryville, Missouri
Linzee Adamson, Ty Perry and Katielynn Wooten.
Maysville, Missouri
Emily Poston and Kirbee Steiner.
St. Joseph
Gabriel Adams, Sarah Al-Saedy, Amanda Alexander, Emma Allison, Patience Amos, Jordon Anderson, Caleb Ayala, Aaron Babcock, Arden Beard, Hannah Bentrup, Lauren Beyer, Elizabeth Bohr, Clarina Bowers, Gabe Brown, Shelby Brown, Paige Burnett, Lily Cadden, Baileigh Castanedo, Victoria Cline, Josh Collier, Jackson Connors, KayCee Cook, Cade Cortez, Chloe Cox, Jonas Crigger, Alexa Davis, Marissa DePietro, Juliette Diaz, Gabby Dowdell, Michael Duhn, Trey Eggleston, Valeria Elrod, Rebecca Evans, Carley Ezzell, La`Var Felder, Mackenzie Finney, Hayley Fisher, Beth Garrison, Jameson Gentry, Ashlyn George, Mallory Gertner, Abbie Giles, Karena Christiansen Goacher, Hadley Golden, Summer Grantham, Dylan Griffee, Aubree Haddock, Cameron Hanson, Leah Harvey, Josh Hegeman, Spencer Hendrix, Mackenzie Henman, Graham Hill, Christine Hillyard, Taylor Hutcherson, Girolama Ingargiola, Jada Johnson, Jeffrey Johnston, Katie Johnston, Alli Jones, Cooper Jones, Elaina Jones, Caleb Keling, Arista Kirby, Tyson Koch, Lauryn Landrum, Jennifer Langford, Claire Lenz, Nicolas Leonardo, Karson Lewis, Keegan Lewis, Ce Ce Lian, Caden Lovelady, London Loveless, Remington Loyd, Molly Luthans, Hailey Madison, Lucas Mapel, Caleb Matlack, Gabriela Mauricio, Nelson Maxey, Angel McCartney, Tiffani McCay, Brooke McCloud, Kylee Meehan, Na-Ann Mendoza, Max Morgan, Trevor Mull, Hayley Myers, Madelyn Nelson, Nicole Newell, Taylin O'Connell, Caitlyn O'Neal, Mason Orscheln, Esther Par, Wanda Pearson, Alanna Phoenix, Trenton Prothero, Emily Punzo, Dominique Quijas, Elizabeth Reese, Joanna Reital, Kailey Roades, Madison Roderick, Imani Rogers, Marianna Sanchez, Jack Sanders, Jackson Sarver, Sun Saunders, Foster Scheerer, Tanner Schomburg, Abby Sollars, Jaden Stanton, John Stuart, Avery Sumner, Courtney Throckmorton, Fielding Trevino, Quentin Trotter, Stephanie Turner, Lance Vey, Daniela Grabianski Vidal, Juan Villalobos, Liz Williams, Zach Williamson, Hayley Woodbury, Jaiden Wright, Shelbie Zirkle and Kayla Zook.
Savannah, Missouri
Aiden Leonard
Stanberry, Missouri.
Halley Wilmes.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Zane Bembrick, Sydney Bennett, Jenica Bohon, Cassidy Ellis and Bradie Griffin.
Trimble, Missouri
Kaylee Bridges.
Weatherby, Missouri
Franklin Sweiger.
Weston, Missouri
Ely Carnahan, Rick Harshaw, David Knox, Mitchell Pennington and Drake Stelljes.
Winston, Missouri
Josie McFee and Eli Vaughn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.