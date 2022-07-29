Missouri Western State University has announced its spring 2022 graduates. Those from our area include:
Amazonia, Missouri
Gayle Ann Edwards, Bachelor of General Studies.
Atchison, Kansas
Kayla Ann Hinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Olivia J. Wabski, Bachelor of Science in convergent journalism; and Benjamin Michael Wilson, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, manufacturing, design and technical graphics.
Bethany, Missouri
Ashley Paige Coleman, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education; and Tanner Lewis Daugherty, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting.
Bolckow, Missouri
Ryan Paul Hughes, Bachelor of General Studies.
Braymer, Missouri
Gabrielle Linlee Saul, Master of Business Administration, general business
Cameron, Missouri
Hunter W. Akins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Rachael Lee Bland, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Nicole Ellen Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Heidi Rachell McDonough, Bachelor of Science in Technology, custom major.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Heather Dawn Mclean, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Conception Junction, Missouri
Vanessa Jo Holtman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Amber Rae White, Bachelor of Social Work.
Cosby, Missouri
Melissa Sue Snook, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting.
Country Club, Missouri
Greysen Paige Dudley, Master of Applied Science in sport and fitness management; and Mallory Jean Lefler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
DeKalb, Missouri
Caleb Richard Marriott, Bachelor of Science in Education, English.
Dearborn, Missouri
Robin Marie Skaggs, Bachelor of Science in Education, art.
Faucett, Missouri
Caleb Joseph Lombardino, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Gallatin, Missouri
Catlin Marie Achter, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Kelly Dianne Goetz, Bachelor of Science in applied computer technology; and Jett Robert Simmons, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, finance.
Gower, Missouri
Avery Brooke Clemmensen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kierston Ruby Cook, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kylea A. Curnutt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elaina Marlene Jones, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science; Kelsey Ann Ray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Heather Lea Seever, Bachelor of General Studies.
Guilford, Missouri
Maddisyn Delaney Pedersen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Hannibal, Missouri
Elizabeth Marie Propst, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
Helena, Missouri
Christopher Justin Wilson, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, manufacturing.
Highland, Kansas
Shayna Danielle Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management.
Kidder, Missouri
Kathryn Marie Franklin, Bachelor of General Studies.
Lancaster, Missouri
Maslyn Delaney Allen, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Lathrop, Missouri
Brittany Nicole Addison, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Jacqueline Marie Gentzell, Bachelor of Science in Education, early childhood education; and Alyssa Ann Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Maryville, Missouri
KatieLynn Kay Wooten, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Maysville, Missouri
Mitchell Dean Burns, Bachelor of Science in biology, wildlife conservation and management.
Mercer, Missouri
Matthew David Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management.
Osborn, Missouri
Karena Ellen Cascioli, Bachelor of Fine Arts, digital animation; Josiah Nathaniel Crowther, Bachelor of General Studies; and Abigayle Marcene Jackson, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science.
Platte City, Missouri
Faith Mackenzie Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kobe Alexander Cummings, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management, entrepreneurship; Nakeyota Hawkins, Bachelor of General Studies; Dustin Lee Kincaid-Jeude, Bachelor of Science in computer science, computer information systems; Lillian Christine Muller, Bachelor of Science in Education, special education; and Nicholas Michael Wright, Bachelor of Science in computer science, computer information systems.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Benton Lee Bally, Bachelor of Science in communication; and Rebecca Louise Soldanels, Bachelor of Fine Arts, graphic design.
Rushville, Missouri
Hannah Marie Bretz, Bachelor of Science in history, education.
St. Joseph
Nicole Elane Adams, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education; Patience LeAnn Marie Amos, Bachelor of Science in chemistry, medical laboratory science; Brittany Nicole Anderson, Bachelor of Science in population health management, health informatics; Dalton James Armor, Bachelor of General Studies; Halei Ryan Atoe, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Autumn Marie Barr, Bachelor of Science in technology, custom major; Danielle Kathleen Bauman, Bachelor of Applied Arts in performing & cinematic arts, cinema; Ashley LeAnn Beck, Bachelor of Social Work; Johnathan Bradley Beem, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Gaige Bradley Blanton, Bachelor of Science in biology, wildlife conservation and management; Matthew Robert Bobela, Bachelor of Music Education, vocal music; Shayla Marie Bocchine, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Maxim Alan Bode, Master of Applied Science in sport and fitness management; Reed Gregory Bolonyi, Bachelor of General Studies; Patrick Vesely Bracciano, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Gabriel David Brown, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, supply chain management; Samuel Joseph Brown, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, marketing; Meghan Linn Byous, Bachelor of Science in biology, biochemistry/molecular biology; Baileigh Marie Castanedo, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Shayd Michael Chandler, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, finance; Jonathan Blaise Chapman, Bachelor of Science in computer science, computer information systems; Alexa Trinity Coleman, Bachelor of Social Work; Elizabeth G. Comella, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Jackson McCrae Connors, Bachelor of Musical Arts; Daniel Orval Cook, Bachelor of General Studies; Cade Joseph Cortez, Bachelor of Science in history; Bailey JoLynn Crist, Bachelor of Fine Arts, graphic design; Alexander Zachary Crouch, Bachelor of Science in communication; Jayda Brooke Cunning, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management; Sean Stephen Davis, Bachelor of Science in strategic communication; Joy Lee Deatherage, Master of Business Administration, general business; Madelyn Sue Dollar, Master of Business Administration, general business; Calvin Allen DuVall, Bachelor of Science in technology, custom major; Alexus Riley Fanning, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education; Hailee Michelle Fitzgerald, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Erica Dawn Fleckal, Bachelor of Science in biology, wildlife conservation and management; Jordan Allen Garr, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science; Paul Schuyler Garrison, Bachelor of General Studies; Jameson Reed Gentry, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science; Braden Scott George, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, finance; Bailey Dalaine Gilbert, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science; Kelsey Lee Gillenwater, Bachelor of Science in biology, wildlife conservation and management; Carson R. Goerlitz, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Daniela Constantina Grabianski Vidal, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mackenzie Rain Grantham, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Summer Elaine Grantham, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Michaela Lourdes Gris, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Alexander D. Hall, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, electronics; Leah Elisabeth Renee Harvey, Bachelor of Science in history; Joshua Charles Hegeman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management, human resources; Brooke Monroe Henry, Bachelor of General Studies; Christine Rose Hillyard, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Rodney Eugene Hines, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, construction; Miranda Robin Humbert, Bachelor of Science in population health management, human health; Zachary Patrick Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, marketing; Hana Louise Hunt, Master of Applied Science in sport and fitness management; Brian Colby Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in biology, botany; Jada Leigh Johnson, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science; Elaina Kelly Jones, Bachelor of Fine Arts, graphic design; Hadley RayAnne Joyce, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Stephanie Mbuyi Kanjikupa, Bachelor of Science in health information management; Sydney Reann Kerns, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, finance; Kendra Leigh Kirby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jason Michael Kusilek, Bachelor of Science in biology, wildlife conservation and management; Morgan Elise Larrison, Bachelor of Music Education, vocal music; Emma Christine Larscheid, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education; Joshua Matthew Logan, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting and Mmanagement; London Elizabeth Loveless, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sadie Mae Lysaght, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Bryson Lee Mace, Master of Business Administration, general business; Courtney Elizabeth Magana, Bachelor of Science in chemistry, medical laboratory science; Nicole Elizabeth Martin, Master of Business Administration, general business; Nelson D. Maxey, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Robert William McCammon, Master of Business Administration, forensic accounting; Tiffani Jada Belle McCay, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Caitlynn Alise McClellan, Bachelor of Social Work, sociology; Megan Christine Morris Miles, Bachelor of Science in biology, biochemistry/molecular biology; Kayla Cheyenne Miller, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, legal studies; Luis Monduy, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, law enforcement; Jonathan A. Moore, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Maxwell James Morgan, Bachelor of Science in history; Mackensie Rose Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Education, early childhood education; Nathan A. Norris, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, manufacturing; Jesse Thomas Partridge, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, manufacturing; Erin Michelle Perry, Master of Business Administration, general business; Jessica A. Poush, Bachelor of Science in biology, wildlife conservation and management; Matthew Gregory Prussman, Bachelor of Science in history; Emily Frances Grace Punzo, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Hunter A. Reed, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science; Joanna Marie Reital, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, marketing; Jeremy William Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in biology, wildlife conservation and management; Malory Brooke Simone Rodney, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Gracie Dawn Sauter, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management, entrepreneurship; Samuel August Schanze, Master of Applied Science in sport and fitness management; Trevor Riley Simmons, Bachelor of General Studies; Kaely Wynne Smith, Bachelor of Social Work; Skylar Jacob Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management, human resources; Weston Joseph Smith, Master of Business Administration, general business; Hannah Grace Spiegel, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science; Stephanie J. Spratt, Bachelor of Science in economics; Cassandra Brooke Sterns, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting and supply chain management; Christopher Robert Stewart, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Alexis Taylor Swearingin, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education; Mehreen Iqbal Tai, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Brent Douglas Thee, Bachelor of Science in biology, wildlife conservation and management; Christyan Joseph VanFosson, Bachelor of Science in history; Kenya M. Vance, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Lance David Karter Vey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Delaney Virginia Voltmer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bryson Caleb Wahlgren, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, law enforcement; Faith Elizabeth Walker, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management, human resources; Jazmyn Zion Weston, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science; Dallas B. Wiedmer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management; Gary Steven Wilkinson III, Bachelor of Science in physical education, education; Miranda Renee Woodrum; Bachelor of Science in recreation sport management; and Peyton William Wright, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science.
Savannah, Missouri
Kaylee Renee Banks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cameron Jacob Hanna, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jaycee Lynn Higdon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Emily Louise Hummer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Baxter Redmond Krumme, Master of Business Administration, forensic accounting; Alyssa Marie Lowrance, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Madyson Grayce Lytton, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Tate Ashton McCoy, Bachelor of Science in political science; Bradley Richard Meyer, Master of Business Administration, general business; Carlos Manuel Montoya, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Taylor Renae Nigh, Bachelor of Science in Education, special education; Mackenzie R. Osborn, Bachelor of Applied Arts in performing & cinematic arts, cinema; and Nathan L. Scott, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management, entrepreneurship.
Smithville, Missouri
Logan Timothy Cutler, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, manufacturing; Nathan Randall Hogue, Bachelor of Science in technology, custom major; Alyssa Nicole Hughes, Bachelor of Science in history; Brooke Elizabeth Kaderly, Bachelor of Science in chemistry, natural science and health professions; Megan L. Mercer, Bachelor of Fine Arts, digital animation; Sarah Michelle Powell, Bachelor of Science in biology; and Austin Tracy Purtle, Bachelor of Science in mathematics, education.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Breauna Nicole Blanton, Bachelor of Science in physical education, personal & commercial fitness; Cassidy Rhyan Ellis, certificate in legal assistant; and Emilee Jane Myers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Trenton, Missouri
Jonathan Michael Burnfin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management; and Samantha Jo Mihalovich, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, legal studies.
Troy, Kansas
Kassidy Lynne Ashworth, Bachelor of Science in computer science, computer information systems; and Brittany Lee Klaus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, finance.
Union Star, Missouri
Valerie Kao Jer Vang, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; and Cathalean Wykert-Coats, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Wathena, Kansas
Kayleigh Rachelle Bell, Bachelor of Musical Arts; Sadie Colleen Bembrick, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management and marketing; Lilith Kipling Brunet, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jacob Logan Pohl, Bachelor of Science in psychology, organizational leadership; Joshua Loren Pohl, Bachelor of Science in convergent journalism; and Gehrig Lawrence Shue, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Weatherby, Missouri
Carly Jean Gordon, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health & exercise science.
Weston, Missouri
Gretchen Leigh Hiatt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Derrick Russell Rickel, Master of Applied Science in forensic investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.