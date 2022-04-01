Missouri Western State University conferred 371 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates during the summer and fall semesters of 2021. Area students who are among those graduates include:
Agency, Missouri
Trenten John Marschel, Bachelor of Science in computer science information systems; Jackson Frank Rumpf, Bachelor of Science in physical education, education; and Kami Rae Sutton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Albany, Missouri
Mitch Allen Dunlap, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Atchison, Kansas
Brienna Michelle Dove, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Amy Lynn Hale, Bachelor of general studies; Cameron Eugene Hefner, Bachelor of Science in business administration, accounting and finance; Morgan Alyse Keimig, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elizabeth Anne Lee, Bachelor of general studies; and Paige Lynn Vehlewald, Associate of Science in criminal justice.
Bethany, Missouri
Christopher Lynn Spence, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science; and Morganne G. Spurling, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education.
Bolckow, Missouri
Chloe Lynn Martin-Bloom, Bachelor of Science in education, English; and Callie D. Smith, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Cameron, Missouri
KayLeigh Rachelle Filley, Bachelor of Science in population health management, human health; Kelden Samuel Funchess, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, electronics engineering technology and computer engineering technology; Elizabeth Ann Jaggars, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Chayse Alexandra Schmidt, Bachelor of Science in education, early childhood education; Brittany Deann Simpson, Master of Business Administration, general business; and Rachael Marie Switlik, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Jalynn Marie Reeter, Bachelor of Science in chemistry, natural science/forensic science.
Cosby, Missouri
Jill Lynette Korthanke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kailey Royel Esmeralda Niska, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, law enforcement; and Brett Michael Shanks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Country Club, Missouri
Carson Montgomery Field, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, manufacturing engineering technology, design and technical graphics; and Cody Aaron Lamp, Bachelor of general studies.
Cowgill, Missouri
Jennifer Lee Farmer, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science and Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.
DeKalb, Missouri
Ryleigh Jo Reagan, Bachelor of Science in convergent journalism.
Dearborn, Missouri
Malissa Marie Egbert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Kayla Ashley Nevins, Bachelor of Science in population health management, human health.
Eagleville, Missouri
Hannah Jo Whitmire, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, juvenile justice.
Easton, Missouri
Alisha Doreen Hassler, Bachelor of Science in education, early childhood education; and Alexandrea Gabrielle Kempf, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science.
Edgerton, Missouri
Albert James Lachowsky, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science and Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.
Effingham, Kansas
Lacee Lynn Drimmel, Master of Science in Nursing, health care leadership.
Fairfax, Missouri
Amber Dawn Clark, Master of Business Administration, general business.
Falls City, Nebraska
Leslie Nicole Vitosh, Bachelor of Science in education, art.
Gallatin, Missouri
Maelea Opal Coulson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Abigail Lee Smith, Bachelor of Science in communication; and Courtney Elizabeth Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Gentry, Missouri
Shay Lee Albright, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education.
Hamilton, Missouri
Mariah Rachelle Blackburn, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Billie Jean Maddock, Bachelor of Science in technology, custom major; Halee Jo Orr, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, juvenile justice; and Ally Lyn Whitt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting.
Hiawatha, Kansas
Madison Renae Clair, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Holt, Missouri
Ian D. Fletcher, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, manufacturing engineering technology.
Humboldt, Nebraska
Tanner A. Merwin, Bachelor of Science in history, education.
King City, Missouri
Grace Harper-Marie Schottel, Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.
Lathrop, Missouri
Megan LeAnn Drannan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Annika Rose Huitt, Bachelor of Science in physical education, education.
Maysville, Missouri
Codey Chase McNett, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; McKenzie Cheyenne Rhodes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Jessica Leigh Wagers, Bachelor of Science in population health management, human health.
Oregon, Missouri
Devon Austin Schaeffer, Bachelor of Science in physical education, personal and commercial fitness.
Osborn, Missouri
Janelle Christine Baldi, Bachelor of Science in education, art.
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Molly Marie Nashan, Bachelor of Fine Arts, graphic design.
Platte City, Missouri
Jessica R. Cox, Master of Business Administration, general business; Makenzie Hope Gunby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Audrey Marie Hackler, Bachelor of Science in history; Katerina Isabel Handza, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Taryn Ann Turner, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education; and Isaac Grayson Zenil, Bachelor of Science in philosophy and Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Jaelyn Tori Brock, Bachelor of Science in education, early childhood education; Tamara Leigh DeMint, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education; Erica Maureen Watts, Bachelor of interdisciplinary studies; and Mistina Dawn Wheeler, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Polo, Missouri
Eric Blaine Williams, a graduate certificate in the teaching of writing.
Rock Port, Missouri
Hannah Nicole Miller, Bachelor of Science in population health management, human health.
Rushville, Missouri
Max Ray Miller, Bachelor of Science in political science.
Sabetha, Kansas
Paritaben Mihir Patel, Master of Science in Nursing, health care leadership and Master of Business Administration, general business; and Peter Marti Strahm, Bachelor of Arts in English, technical communication.
St. Joseph
April Jalene Adams, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management; Heather Raye Allen, Master of Science in Nursing, health care leadership; Wendy Liseth Arias, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Christina Lynn Bahr, Master of Business Administration, general business; Corbin Lane Beyer, Bachelor of Science in history; Ava E. Blessie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tyler Matthew Boller, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management; Alex Skeffington Bonebrake, Bachelor of general studies; Rachel Marie Bowers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jaihlyn A. Bratton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Karissa Paige Brown, Bachelor of Science in chemistry, natural science and health professions; Maggie J. Burton, Bachelor of Social Work; Rose C. Cadden, Bachelor of Science in strategic communication; MacKenzie Sue Carrigan, Bachelor of Science in population health management, Human Health; Michael Vincent Castor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Arnold G. Crayton, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science; Alison R. DaSilva, Master of Science in Nursing, nurse educator; Tristian Briana Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jailine Diane Delgado-Deleon, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Shyla Shabree Dial, Bachelor of general studies; Emily Jayne Dufrain, Bachelor of Fine Arts, studio art and art therapy; Cheyenne Marie Dunkle, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Nyachang Marie Duoth, Bachelor of Arts in theatre and cinema, theatre; Taylor M. Elliott, Bachelor of Science in applied computer technology; Heather Rena Evans, Bachelor of general studies; Abigail Elyse Filley, Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Christopher Emery Filley, Bachelor of Science in applied computer technology, IT security; Jessica LeeAnn Frogge, Master of Business Administration, general business; Cera Mae Fuller, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education; Jordan Elizabeth Gabauer, Master of Science in Nursing, health care leadership and Master of Business Administration, general business; Margaret Lindsay Gaunce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Rebecca Renee GrandPre, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Stephanie Jane Haenni, graduate certificate in teaching of writing; MacKenzie Justine Hardin, Bachelor of general studies; Michelle Renee Haynes, Master of Applied Arts in technical communication; Megan Cathleen Haynie, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, legal studies, Associate of Science in legal assistant and certificate in legal assistant; MaKayla Lee Hedge, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education; Christopher Michael Holcomb, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; David Edmond Humbert, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Ma’Kia Michelle Irvin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Justin Lee Janorschke, Bachelor of Science in convergent journalism; Bridget Louise Jobes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Traejun Layne Johnson, Bachelor of Science in recreation sport management, recreation management; Zoe Regina Micheal Jones, Bachelor of Science in convergent journalism; Saw Ke, Bachelor of Science in applied computer technology, IT security; Annaka Cosette Kellogg, Bachelor of Science in population health management, general business; Connor Rae Kirschner, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education; Halle Rian Koelliker, Bachelor of Science in education, early childhood education; Cole E. Lehman, Bachelor of general studies; Charles Vincent Lett, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, marketing; Raegan Renae Lysaght, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, legal studies and certificate in legal assistant; Autumn Marie Mangadi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ian Daniel Matlack, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science; Christopher Martin McBane, Master of Science in cybersecurity; Joseph Brian McCutcheon, Bachelor of Music Education, instrumental music; Elizabeth Ann McLenaghan, Bachelor of Music, performance and industry; Kiri Dawn Mignery, Bachelor of Social Work; Sienna Michelle Montgomery, Master of Applied Science in forensic investigations; Mijoe Josephine Mundungu, Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Teriq Thomas Ian Newton, Bachelor of Science in economics; Joel C. Olson, Associate of Applied Science in manufacturing engineering technology, precision machining; John S. O’Rourke, Master of Applied Science in engineering technology management; Muhammad Huzaifa Panawala, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Kelly Marie Parmer, Bachelor of Science in health information management; Megan Diane Parmer, Bachelor of general studies; Andrew A. Pashik, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science; Breanna Nichole Phillips, Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Saralynn Pinter, Master of Business Administration, general business; Luke Ryan Pitts, Bachelor of Science in Biology, health science; Amanda J. Pummell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jack Stearns Rasmussen, Master of Business Administration, general business; Bradley DeWayne Riley II, Bachelor of Science in history; Josue Rivera, Bachelor of general studies; Rylee Marie Rocha, Bachelor of Science in biology; Kennady Ann Ruffcorn, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science; Brian Karl Salsberry, Bachelor of Science in history; Paul M. Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science; Manique L. Shannon Burnett, Bachelor of Social Work; Grant Michael Shue, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Kaitlyn Ann Slagle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Levi Dean Smith, Bachelor of Arts in English, technical communication; Anna Marie Snow, Bachelor of Music, performance and industry; Mariah Lynne Sponseller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jarrad H. Stephens, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting and finance; Megan Marie Till, Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Ashlyn Noel Voetberg, Bachelor of Science in economics; Wesley Edward Vreeland, Bachelor of Science in applied computer technology, IT security; Andrew Nicholas Wagers, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, supply chain management; Kaleb Charles Wagner, Bachelor of Music, technology and industry; Brennan Joseph Weed, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, finance; Brieanna Janel Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cho Cho Win, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Jeremie Sulla Wing, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, electronics engineering technology; Whitney N. Woodruff, Bachelor of general studies; and Lynn Ann Wright, Master of Science in Nursing, health care leadership.
Savannah, Missouri
Jordyn Skyler Burnett, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting; Mandy Lynn Curran, Bachelor of Science in biology, health science; Lauren Marie Garrett, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Zachary Michael Grier, Bachelor of Arts in English, technical communication; Gunner Ty Hughes, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science; Brooklyn Nichole Koehler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Macy K. Lyon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Teresa Maria Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Eli Wilson Trimmer, Bachelor of Science in population health management, general business; and Emily Catherine Weese, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Smithville, Missouri
Samuel Dale Aviles, Bachelor of Science in recreation sport management, recreation management; Kyle Thomas Heckenbach, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, marketing; and Austin Elaine Hoverder, Bachelor of Science in communication.
Stanberry, Missouri
Rylee Morgan Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Sierra Groven, Bachelor of general studies.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Kyle Gene Klepees, Master of Applied Science in engineering technology management.
Trenton, Missouri
Nesa Ann Leeper, Bachelor of Science in education, early childhood education.
Trimble, Missouri
Olivia Joy Edson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting and finance.
Troy, Kansas
Chantel Renae Duncan, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, legal studies and certificate in legal assistant; Treyton Cole Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, law enforcement; and Luke Lawrence Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, management.
Union Star, Missouri
Vincent Michael Couldry, Master of Applied Science in engineering technology management; and Amanda Maria Martinez, Master of Science in Nursing, health care leadership and Master of Business Administration, general business.
Wathena, Kansas
Ryann J. Bauman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, finance and management; and Leslie Michelle Cox, Master of Science in Nursing, health care leadership.
Weatherby, Missouri
Carly Jean Gordon, Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant
Weston, Missouri
Madisson Jianni Yue Korff, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Nealie Rae Niemeier, Bachelor of Science in physical education, health and exercise science.
