Agency
Adriana Kay Budine, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design; Chyanne Marie Curtis, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting; Kindall James Henning, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Katie Leigh Kerns, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Johnathan Douglas Ottinger, Master of Applied Science in Engineering Technology Management; Wesley Delbert Sisk, Bachelor of Music, Performance and Industry; Maddisyn Nichole Urban, Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication
Atchison, Kansas
Michael Chase Grippin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing; Margaret Evelyn Sharp, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Human Resources; Kairstin Ann Snyder, Bachelor of Social Work
Bethany
Stanton Blake, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Electronics; Colton Scot Dierenfeldt, Bachelor of General Studies
Camden Point
Madelynn Margaret Lee, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bailee Renee Romaker, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Wildlife Conservation and Management
Cameron
Patrick Anthony Blanton, Bachelor of Science in Recreation Sport Management, Recreation Management; Kristin Jeanine Gimson, Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management; Katherine Nicole Henley, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting and Management; Charlotte Marie Hunt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bailey Allen Jackson, Master of Business Administration, Forensic Accounting; Jesse Ryan Pierce, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Construction; Dominick I.B. Pugh, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Michael Carl Siever, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art and Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design
Chillicothe
Graceland Kristine Greener, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; David William Moore, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Jessie Marie Parker, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Legal Studies; Riley Jane Rasche, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Andrew Vincent Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting
Cosby
Nicholas Lee Gnuschke, Bachelor of Music Education, Vocal Music
Country Club
Kyle Lee Kendall, Master of Applied Science in Engineering Technology Management; Devin Lee Powell, Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Technology
Craig
Hailey Nicole Bomar, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance and Accounting, and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management
Easton
Alexa Morgan Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
Edgerton
Dallas Michell Garber, Bachelor of Music Education, Vocal Music
Effingham, Kansas
Gabrielle Hannah Marie George, Bachelor of Social Work; Kristin Marie George. Bachelor of Social Work
Elwood, Kansas
Jennifer Elaine Buch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fairfax
Kolbe Layne Cooper, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Manufacturing
Falls City, Nebraska
Jacie Ranae Fisher, Bachelor of Science in Recreation Sport Management, Sport Management
Faucett
Melanie Sue Hafley, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Morgan Lee Molloy, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Construction
Fillmore
Tyler Nicole Goodman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Keifer Matthew Steeby, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Organizational Leadership
Gallatin
Joanna Marble, Bachelor of Social Work
Gower
Ely Garrett Auxier, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Manufacturing; Angelique Gabrielle Edwards, Bachelor of Applied Arts in Performing & Cinematic Arts, Theatre; Alyssa Jane Hough, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; James Joseph Taylor, Bachelor of Science in History; Clio Marie Verdi, Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management
Grant City
Rikky Jo Hunt, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health & Exercise Science
Hamilton
Sydney Lyn Bottorff, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Garrett Lee Durbin, Master of Applied Science in Assessment, Writing
Holt
Conner L. Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Construction; Jared James Richerson, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Construction; Aspen Diane Stark, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Benjamin Josiah Stark, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing; Kady Ann Vandendaele, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Education
King City
Olivia J-Lynn Sweiger, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education
Lathrop
Kelly Rozan Oliphant, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing and Management
Maryville
Kaylie Ryanne Spire, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement
Maysville
Lucy Marie Sweiger, Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management; Jonathan Lee Thidsorn, Bachelor of General Studies; Tyler Max Walsh, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; William Matthew White, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Construction
Mound City
Savanah Brinlynn Derr, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Catherine Ashley Tubbs, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education
Mount Moriah
Mason James Doll, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Electronics
New Hampton
Neiley Carolann Karns, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
Osborn
Gabriel Joseph Crowther, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting and Management; Kelly Lane, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education
Platte City
Guylan Tre Bowman, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Animation; Allison J. Brown, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design; Zane Grey Canon, Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management; Christopher James Chalifoux, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Legal Studies and Certificate in Legal Assistant; Caitlyn Jane Cregan, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Health Science; Dakota Garrett Crum, Bachelor of Science in Recreation Sport Management, Sport Management; Julisa Marie Diaz, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Rachael Michelle Drenckpohl, Bachelor of Arts in English, Creative Writing & Publishing; Matthew Loren Edlin, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Biochemistry/Molecular Biology and Biochemistry ACS Certification; Anna Celine Handza, Bachelor of Arts in English, Technical Communication; Scott Christopher Jordan, Master of Business Administration, General Business; Madelyn Nicole Judah, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health & Exercise Science; Brianna Jean Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Marketing; Eliza Mae Testorff, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Vincent Paul Whitaker, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Manufacturing
Plattsburg
Jessica D. Stallard, Bachelor of Science in Convergent Journalism
Powhattan, Kansas
Jordan Michele Galietti, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Legal Studies
Rock Port
Trenton Dane Oswald, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Health Science
St. Joseph
Brandi Michelle Ashby, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Legal Studies; Jacob A. Bahr, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Danielle Helena Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Technical Communication; Joseph Christian Galope Banez, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art; Dominique E. Bigelow, Master of Business Administration, General Business; Shawn Tyler Boss, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Health Science; Emily Rene Bowman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Blake E. Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Manufacturing; Rachel Kathleen Brockett, Bachelor of Science in English, Education; Shaylynn Ashley Burnham, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education; Tanner A. Butterfield, Bachelor of General Studies; Cydney Catherine Byous, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kevin L. Cagg, Master of Business Administration, General Business; Taylor Breeanne Carter, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Natural Science/Chemistry/Forensic Science; Kourtney May Chaney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Samuel Michael Cherry, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design; Madisson Mae Clabaugh, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Tennyson Noelle Clary, Bachelor of Social Work; Connor Franklin Clements, Master of Business Administration, General Business; Gentry Christian Clin, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; William Kyle Constable, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Biochemistry/Molecular Biology; Jennifer F. Cordonnier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Arturo Cossyleon, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Electronics; Elizabeth Irene Crumpler, Bachelor of Social Work; Heather Kathleen Daugherty, Bachelor of Arts in English, Creative Writing & Publishing; Kaitlynn Elaine Derr, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Todd Eric Derr, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement; Madelyn Sue Dollar, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Megan Elizabeth Dougherty, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Crystal Ann Drennen, Bachelor of General Studies; Gabrielle Christian DuVall, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Shelby Mickayla Ebling, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design; Hunter McNally Estes, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Sarah Elizabeth Evans, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Health Science; Alyssa Marie Fives, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Jaren Michael Fjellman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Quintin Timothy Foreman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management; Katie Nevaeh Dawn Frazee, Bachelor of Science in Education, Art; Ashley Martha Fulton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Human Resources; Thomas Michael Gavin, Bachelor of Applied Arts in Performing & Cinematic Arts, Cinema; Madison Taylor Gertner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Delaney Rae Gilmour, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health & Exercise Science; Hayden Michael Glaubius, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Entrepreneurship; Erin Nicole Goodsmith, Bachelor of Science in Special Education; Sabastian Gregory Grant, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; John Bridger Gregory, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Bobbie Brooke Griffin, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Animation; Brionna Tyece Guerra, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management and Management; Daniel Averil Gunderson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems; Amie Gabrielle Haddock, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Biochemistry/Molecular Biology; Christopher Cameron Hall, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Medical Laboratory Science; Aubrey Ann Harris, Bachelor of Social Work; Valerie Lissa Hawk, Bachelor of Social Work; Daniel M. Helm, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics; Braden J. McRay Hensley, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Manufacturing and Design and Technical Graphics; Sidney Marie Herner, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Health Science; Kennedy Rae Hibbs, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Allison Marie Hildebrand, Bachelor of Science in Speech Communication; Alyson Nicole Hill, Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Educator; Abbey Marie Hirter, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Education; Daniel Joseph Holaday, Bachelor of Arts in English, Creative Writing & Publishing; Austin Andrew Holmes, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art; Cass Ryan Holtz, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Anya CheRee Hopkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jennifer Marie Hughes, Graduate Certificate in the Teaching of Writing; Dalton Wade Humphreys, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Natural Science/Chemistry and Health Professions Chemistry; Lauren Jean Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Manufacturing; Austin Tanner Kafer, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Electronics; Mary Alice Kariker, Bachelor of General Studies; Kelsee Lynn Kissick, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Legal Studies and Certificate in Legal Assistant; Jacob Aaron Koonce, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Sarah Dawn Krickeberg, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Gwendolyn Lack, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Bachelor of Arts in English, Creative Writing & Publishing; Katy Ann Landwier, Bachelor of General Studies; Caroline Elizabeth Langley, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Health Science; Adam Hoang Le, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art; Diana Biak Zi Par Lin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance and Management; Hector Luis Lugo Parra, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting; Jordan C. Lund, Master of Business Administration, Enterprise Resource Planning; Courtney Rene Mann, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Construction; Brenden Peter Thomas Martin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting; Kobe Brenin Martin, Associate of Science in Criminal Justice; Harlie Abbigale Mason, Bachelor of General Studies; Bradley James McClintick, Bachelor of Science in Special Education; Malik Isaiah McKinney, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Harrison James Meers, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Biochemistry/Molecular Biology and Bachelor of Science in Biology, Botany; Cassi Dawn Meikle, Bachelor of Social Work; Tori Lynn Mercer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Ravyn Lynn Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Maria Nadine Mills, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Animation; Ashley Renee Moeck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Whitney Moia, Master of Business Administration, General Business; Jeremy Lee Molloy, Associate of Applied Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology, Instrumentation and Automation; Alison Kate Montemayor, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Grace Ann Moore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Chelsea Marie Norton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Samantha Paige Ogdahl, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Cer Mang Par, Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management; Shelby Renea Pettigrew, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Alec Jacob Pfleiderer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance; Jesica Marie Phelan, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Health Science; Alex Thomas Pitts, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement; Carolyn E. Porter, Master of Business Administration, Forensic Accounting; Baylee Alexis Price, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Nah’Ryan Symone Reed-Crawford, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting and Supply Chain Management; Cameron Elliott Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Construction; David William Robbins, Master of Business Administration, General Business; Caden Bryant Root, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Kirbey Josephine Ross, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting; Alexis Nicole Shalz, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement; Sydney Raye Shavnore, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Elizabeth Ann Skaith, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Mariah L. Smith, Bachelor of Arts in English, Technical Communication; Sheldon Donn Smith, Bachelor of Arts in English, Creative Writing & Publishing; Brenda K. Steidel, Bachelor of General Studies; Julia Pochop Stolfus, Bachelor of Social Work; David Lowell Sullivan, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics; Jack Gregory Taber, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health & Exercise Science; Ryan Kirt Thomas, Bachelor of General Studies; Kristin Marie Toll, Master of Applied Arts in Written Communication, Technical Communication; Patrick Joseph Iren Trapp, Bachelor of Science in History, Philosophy; Chandrae Dejong Traxler, Bachelor of Science in Convergent Journalism and Bachelor of Applied Arts in Performing & Cinematic Arts, Cinema; Timothy Austin Tremain, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health & Exercise Science; Colten Lee Turner, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Alyson Brooke Viselli, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing; Andrea Mae Wascher, Bachelor of General Studies; Danni Lynn Watson, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art and Art Therapy; William David Wesp, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Drew Michael Wiedmer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jaycen LeeAnn Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, English Language Learner (K-12); Rayne Anne Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance and Marketing; Angela J. Wise, Master of Business Administration, General Business; Kathryn Elizabeth Wolfe, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management; Emily Nichole Zawodny-Walkup, Bachelor of Science in Art; Charles Joseph Zuptich III, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Electronics
Savannah
Melissa Lee Berger, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Kalee Nicole Black, Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication; Martha Ellen Bradley, Master of Business Administration, Enterprise Resource Planning; Zackary Ryan Burks, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Personal & Commercial Fitness; RaeLynn JoAnn Hanna. Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Mia Lyle Ingram, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Kolbe Rex Miller, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health & Exercise Science; Skyler Louise Swords, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Seneca, Kansas
Joel Ray Wiegand, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Smithville
Peyton Nelson Bendure, Bachelor of Science in Special Education; Grace Kelly Feldmann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jordan Jace Holkesvik, Bachelor of Science in History, Education; Emily Michelle Holland, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Biochemistry/Molecular Biology and Biochemistry ACS Certification; Amy Lynn Lett, Certificate in Legal Assistant; Jacob Scott Majeske, Bachelor of General Studies; Elizabeth Nicole Sheridan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Stewartsville
Toni Renee Cooper, Bachelor of Science in English, Education; Zachary R. Tate, Master of Business Administration, General Business; Jessie Tate Wright, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Natural Science/Chemistry and Education
Trenton
Jacob Aaron Trickel, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems; Stephanie Janee Wright, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art
Troy, Kansas
Andrew Tyler Carskaddon, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting; Lauren Ann Scott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Benjamin Scott Wardlow, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Turney
Maggie Annette Yanits, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement
Union Star
Adam Edward Benoit, Bachelor of Science in History
