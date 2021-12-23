Two area students recently received their degrees from Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Missouri. Amanda Sneed of Braymer, Missouri, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude. Lamanda Quiring of Cameron, Missouri, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude.
Missouri Valley College names December graduates
