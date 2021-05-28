Missouri Valley College has announced its spring 2021 Dean’s List. The requirements for the Dean’s List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average, at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F” or “incomplete” grades for the semester. The following students from our area were named to the Dean’s List:

Braymer, Missouri

Amanda Jill Sneed.

Cainsville, Missouri

Chasidy Faith Finney.

Cameron, Missouri

Lamanda Renee Dawn Baucom.

Gower, Missouri

Alexis Marie Livingston.

Trimble, Missouri

Samantha A. Mumm.