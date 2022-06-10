Missouri Valley College announces graduates News-Press NOW Jun 10, 2022 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Missouri, conferred 160 degrees for 2022 spring graduates.Area students included are:Cainsville, MissouriChasidy Finney, Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies, cum laude.Gallatin, MissouriMegan Redman, Bachelor of Fine Arts, art. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graduate Missouri Valley College Missouri University Education Marshall Student Confer Megan Redman Hydrography × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Young couple's PDA session prompts woman to chime in Life Man struggles amid changes after close friend's passing Life Daughter tires of mother's commentary on relationship Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for June 11 Life Horoscopes for June 10 Life Horoscopes for June 9 Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
