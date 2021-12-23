Missouri Valley College has announced its fall 2021 Dean’s List. The requirements for the Dean’s List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average, at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “incomplete” grades for the semester. The following students from our area were named to the Dean’s List:
Braymer, Missouri,
Amanda Sneed.
Cainsville, Missouri,
Chasidy Finney.
Cameron, Missouri , Emily Brown and Lamanda Quiring.
