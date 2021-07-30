More than 6,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester. Area graduates included are:
Cameron, Missouri
Alexandra Ewald, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Jaime Albertson, School of Education & Human Sciences; Andrew Englert, School of Business; and Kelly Westphal, School of Pharmacy.
Cosby, Missouri
Gabrielle Thomure, School of Nursing.
Gallatin, Missouri
Aubrey Jessen, School of Pharmacy.
Gower, Missouri
Robert O’Neill, School of Pharmacy.
Lathrop, Missouri
Megan Cockrum, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
Platte City, Missouri
Zoe Bedrosian, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Tristan Hardy, School of Engineering; Jacoby Hawkins, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Samuel Klingenberg, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Audrey Puntney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Hayden Walls, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; and Payton Ward, School of Business.
St. Joseph
Halle Hegarty, School of Nursing; Sommer Herner, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Colten Joseph, School of Business; Hank Lierz, School of Business; Kinsey Meyer, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Sam Moore, School of Business; and Danielle Pulido, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
Smithville, Missouri
Jaedra Hopkins, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Logan Littleton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; and Jadyn Yoder, School of Engineering.
