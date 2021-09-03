Angus exhibitors at the 2021 Missouri State Fair led 62 entries at the FFA Angus Show on Aug. 12 in Sedalia, Missouri.
MES Music Man 903-650 won reserve grand champion bull. Mardee Sadowsky of Eagleville, Missouri, owns the September 2019 son of Colburn Primo 5153. He first claimed reserve senior champion.
4-H exhibitors at the 2021 Missouri State Fair led 94 entries at the Angus show on Aug. 13.
CRF 007 won grand champion bull. Nolan Dehn of Dearborn, Missouri, owns the March 2020 son of Colburn Primo 5153. He first won junior champion.
