Missouri Southern announces fall 2021 Dean’s List
The Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Missouri Southern State University has been announced.
The list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale. The students qualified for the honor by earning the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more hours of credit courses.
Area students on the list include:
Rushville, Missouri, Marissa Baugh.
St. Joseph, Josalyn I. Alvarado and Rileigh D. Veale.
Smithville, Missouri, Delaney K. Hirst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.