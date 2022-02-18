Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students who made its honor list for the fall 2021 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Area students on the list include:

Cameron, Missouri

Ryan Losensky.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Carter Allen and Adam Rice.

Easton, Missouri

Ethan Brushwood.

Faucett, Missouri

Joel Kiger.

Gallatin, Missouri

Samuel Coulson and Andrew Warner.

Gilman City, Missouri

Jacob Roy.

Gower, Missouri

Caleb Kretzinger and Luke Metcalf.

Hamilton, Missouri

Nicholas Hartley, Julia Kanoy and Anthony Prater.

Helena, Missouri

Harlan Johnson.

Kidder, Missouri

Gabriel Riddle.

Kingston, Missouri

Michael Johnson.

Lathrop, Missouri

Remington Breuer and Trevor Seba.

Maryville, Missouri

Victoria Allen, Tylan Drydale, Gunnar Grispino, Jase Haer, Seth Nolte and Creid Stoecklein.

Pattonsburg, Missouri

Carter Crone.

Platte City, Missouri

Grant Albright, Grant Dixon, Alexandria Huntley, Brennen Lee, Zachary Lienemann and Aidan Stone.

Plattsburg, Missouri

Joshua Santy and Garrett Stephens.

Polo, Missouri

Logan Garton.

Ravenwood, Missouri

Nathaniel Schieber.

Rock Port, Missouri

Ethan Lucas.

Rushville, Missouri

Joseph Kleman.

Savannah, Missouri

Dakota Tilley and Tage Young.

St. Joseph

Maria Alvarado, Jacob Ball, Cruz Becerra, Connor Bell, Andrew Brunner, Lake Campbell, Justin Copeland, Ryan Dale, Tyler Dorsey, Danielle Dotson, Braeden Drag, Marissa Drag, Collin Gentry, Sophie Grier, Braxton Hardy, Justin Ingram, Johnathon Kelly, Payton Redemer, Ian Smith and Katherine Wise.

Trenton, Missouri

Eric Kleinschmidt and Eric Wong.

Weatherby, Missouri

Samuel Hunt.

Weston, Missouri

Matik Heskin and Daniel Sponsler.

