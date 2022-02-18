Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students who made its honor list for the fall 2021 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Area students on the list include:
Cameron, Missouri
Ryan Losensky.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Carter Allen and Adam Rice.
Easton, Missouri
Ethan Brushwood.
Faucett, Missouri
Joel Kiger.
Gallatin, Missouri
Samuel Coulson and Andrew Warner.
Gilman City, Missouri
Jacob Roy.
Gower, Missouri
Caleb Kretzinger and Luke Metcalf.
Hamilton, Missouri
Nicholas Hartley, Julia Kanoy and Anthony Prater.
Helena, Missouri
Harlan Johnson.
Kidder, Missouri
Gabriel Riddle.
Kingston, Missouri
Michael Johnson.
Lathrop, Missouri
Remington Breuer and Trevor Seba.
Maryville, Missouri
Victoria Allen, Tylan Drydale, Gunnar Grispino, Jase Haer, Seth Nolte and Creid Stoecklein.
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Carter Crone.
Platte City, Missouri
Grant Albright, Grant Dixon, Alexandria Huntley, Brennen Lee, Zachary Lienemann and Aidan Stone.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Joshua Santy and Garrett Stephens.
Polo, Missouri
Logan Garton.
Ravenwood, Missouri
Nathaniel Schieber.
Rock Port, Missouri
Ethan Lucas.
Rushville, Missouri
Joseph Kleman.
Savannah, Missouri
Dakota Tilley and Tage Young.
St. Joseph
Maria Alvarado, Jacob Ball, Cruz Becerra, Connor Bell, Andrew Brunner, Lake Campbell, Justin Copeland, Ryan Dale, Tyler Dorsey, Danielle Dotson, Braeden Drag, Marissa Drag, Collin Gentry, Sophie Grier, Braxton Hardy, Justin Ingram, Johnathon Kelly, Payton Redemer, Ian Smith and Katherine Wise.
Trenton, Missouri
Eric Kleinschmidt and Eric Wong.
Weatherby, Missouri
Samuel Hunt.
Weston, Missouri
Matik Heskin and Daniel Sponsler.
